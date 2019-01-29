6 killed in Madagascar lightning strike

Salsabila Ayu Putri was playing with a mobile phone that was charging during a rainstorm at around 4pm when lightning struck the house.

Six people from the same family were "killed on the spot" by a lightning strike in Madagascar over the weekend while sheltering from a storm, officials said Monday.

The relatives -- including a three-year-old child -- were killed in the central village of Bakaro on Saturday. Another person suffered superficial burns.

"Twenty-five farmers sheltering from rain under a thatched cottage after leaving their rice field were hit by a lightning bolt," said medical inspector William Patrick Rakotondralambo of the Fitsinjovana commune.

"Six people from the same family were killed on the spot, including a three-year-old child," he added.

Eight survivors were treated for shock, Rakotondralambo said.

Lightning strikes are relatively common in Madagascar, an Indian Ocean island famed for its unique wildlife and well-known for its vanilla and precious redwood.