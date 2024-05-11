7 killed as bus falls into river in Russia's St Petersburg

ST PETERSBURG, Russia — Seven bus passengers died and several others were injured after their bus careered off a bridge and into the Moika river in the Russian city of St Petersburg on Friday (May 10), the local department of the emergencies ministry said.

Russia's Investigative Committee said seven people died in the incident. Earlier reports said six people had been injured on the bus, which carried about 20 passengers.

At the scene the bus was almost completely submerged near the bridge in the city's historic centre, with emergency workers standing on the roof, rescue boats nearby and ambulances waiting on the bridge.

Local officials expressed gratitude to passers-by who dived in the water to help in the rescue.

A video published by the authorities showed the bus swerving wildly before crashing through the bridge railings and sinking into the water.

The RIA news agency said the driver of the bus had been detained.

