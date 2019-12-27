8 months later, Notre-Dame cathedral still broken

PARIS - Eight months after a devastating fire ravaged the Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris, engineers are preparing for a crucial but complicated step in the herculean restoration effort: removing a mound of scaffolding mangled in the blaze.

Within weeks, they are set to embark on the most delicate operation so far in the rescue effort. They have to extract 10,000 metal pipes forged by the inferno into a giant web-like structure that must be removed for work to proceed, but without further unsettling the enfeebled edifice.

The scaffolding was erected for renovation work on the 13th century cathedral before a fire on April 15 tore through Notre-Dame's roof and dramatically toppled its spire.

What remains of the metal platform that once encircled the spire now threatens the stone vaulted ceiling underneath, and with it the very integrity of the cathedral which, for the first time in more than 200 years, could not host Christmas mass this year.

Stabilisation of the landmark cathedral is still the priority - with rebuilding only likely to start in 2021.

Engineers are getting ready to take these next steps:

SQUIRRELS

Workers have so far fastened about two-thirds of the scaffolding, using large metal girders. Only the highest parts of the scaffolding remain to be secured for removal.

This will be done with the help of a giant crane - 75 metres high and able to lift eight tonnes - that was installed this month on the cathedral's southern flank, overlooking the River Seine.