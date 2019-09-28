9-year-old double amputee to model at Paris Fashion Week

Nine-year-old Daisy-May Demetre, whose legs were amputated due to a birth defect, will become the first double amputee to walk the runway in Paris Fashion Week on Friday, when she will model for children's wear label Lulu et Gigi inside the Eiffel Tower.

Born in Birmingham, Britain, Daisy-May's lower legs were amputated due to fibular hemimelia - a lack or shortening of the calf bone - when she was 18 months old. She started modeling for UK clothing brands a year ago and has walked at the London Kids' Fashion Week in February and at the New York Fashion Week earlier this month.

"Here to make history, that's what we do," she said on her Instagram account, which showed a picture of Daisy-May and her father Alex in front of the Eiffel Tower.

Daisy-May uses carbon blades for running and on the catwalk - she even did a cartwheel in them at the London show - but for school she has a different set of prosthetic legs.

She told Reuters Television she loves putting pretty clothes on and posing for the camera.

"I get my hair done, then I get my make-up done and then I put my dress on, and my legs, and I get on the catwalk. Sometimes I do not even feel different," she said.