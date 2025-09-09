world

Access to social media restored in Turkey, internet monitor says

Access to social media restored in Turkey, internet monitor says
Facebook, Whatsapp and Instagram logos are displayed in this illustration taken on Oct 4, 2021.
PHOTO: Reuters file
PUBLISHED ONSeptember 09, 2025 2:50 AM

ISTANBUL — Access to major social media and messaging platforms in Turkey has been restored a day after widespread restrictions were imposed, Netblocks, a global internet monitor, said on Monday (Sept 8).

Platforms including X, YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and WhatsApp were restricted in Turkey on multiple networks from late Sunday.

The blockage came as the main opposition Republican People's Party called for rallies after police set up barricades in areas around the party's headquarters in Istanbul.

According to data from Turkey's Freedom of Expression Association, throttling of bandwidth for the platforms ended after 21 hours and services will be resumed in the next couple of hours.

[[nid:722311]]

Social mediaMessagingTURKEYInternetNetwork
This website is best viewed using the latest versions of web browsers.