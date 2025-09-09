Access to social media restored in Turkey, internet monitor says

ISTANBUL — Access to major social media and messaging platforms in Turkey has been restored a day after widespread restrictions were imposed, Netblocks, a global internet monitor, said on Monday (Sept 8).

Platforms including X, YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and WhatsApp were restricted in Turkey on multiple networks from late Sunday.

The blockage came as the main opposition Republican People's Party called for rallies after police set up barricades in areas around the party's headquarters in Istanbul.

According to data from Turkey's Freedom of Expression Association, throttling of bandwidth for the platforms ended after 21 hours and services will be resumed in the next couple of hours.

