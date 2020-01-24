Actors paid to protest for Huawei exec's release: Media

Actors say they were paid to be protesters outside a Vancouver courtroom on January 20, 2020, calling for the release of a Chinese telecommunications executive fighting extradition to the United States.
PHOTO: AFP
AFP

Protestors outside a Canadian courtroom pressing for the release of a senior Chinese telecommunications executive fighting extradition to the US were paid actors, they told local media.

It was not clear, however, who footed the bill.

A dozen men and women on Monday, at the start of the hearing considering whether or not to hand over Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou to US authorities to face fraud charges, held up red and white hand-written signs that read "Free Meng" and "Trump stop bullying us."

They declined to speak to an AFP journalist at the scene.

But later a handful were tracked down and spoke to Canadian media, saying they were paid Can$100 (S$102.90) to Can$150 for two hours work that they had understood to be as extras in a movie shoot.

The offer, they said, came through Facebook or acquaintances.

"A CBS reporter approached me and my friend and she started interviewing us. And it was in those moments and questions where I started realizing, OK, if this was background work, they wouldn't need detail on background people," Julia Hackstaff told public broadcaster CBC.

After more journalists approached seeking comments, she said she realised that the movie she thought she was appearing in was in fact a very real event.

"I started realizing, wait, no one called 'action,'" Hackstaff said.

Another protestor, Ken Bonson, gave an identical account to the Toronto Star, saying she "had no idea what I was going into."

"I'm honestly pretty ashamed and embarrassed," she said, explaining that she had not known about Meng or her legal saga.

Meng is wanted by US authorities for alleged fraud related to sanctions against Iran.

The US alleges she lied to HSBC about Huawei's relationship with its Iran-based affiliate Skycom, putting the bank at risk of violating US sanctions against Tehran.

Meng has denied the allegations.

Actors say they were paid to be protesters outside a Vancouver courtroom on January 20, 2020, calling for the release of a Chinese telecommunications executive fighting extradition to the United States. PHOTO: AFP

Her extradition hearing is scheduled to last until Friday, then adjourn until a second phase scheduled for June.

China's embassy in Ottawa did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the protests.

Huawei said in a statement that it "had no involvement with the protestors" and "is unaware of any plans by those responsible."

More about
Canada Huawei actors protests

TRENDING

Wuhan virus: ICA to implement temperature screening at Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints
Wuhan virus: ICA to implement temperature screening at Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints
4 Chinese New Year movies cancelled in Singapore after Wuhan virus outbreak
4 Chinese New Year movies cancelled in Singapore after Wuhan virus outbreak
Things I wish I knew before I left my high-paying job
Things I wish I knew before I left my high-paying job
We reveal cheapskate ways you can save money this Chinese New Year
We reveal cheapskate ways you can save money this Chinese New Year
Singapore hospital warns against eating hotpot more than once a month, seafood and chicken broths among least healthy
Singapore hospital warns against eating hotpot more than once a month, seafood and chicken broths among least healthy
Teacher jailed for performing indecent acts on student, 15
Teacher jailed for performing indecent acts on student, 15
Najib: I&#039;m not stupid
Najib: I'm not stupid
2-month-old baby fed alcoholic milk formula after parent mistakes baijiu for water
2-month-old baby fed alcoholic milk formula after parent mistakes baijiu for water
Singapore influencers Xiaxue, Pxdkitty go head to head in battle of the magnetic lashes
Singapore influencers Xiaxue, Pxdkitty go head to head in battle of the magnetic lashes
Things to do this CNY weekend in Singapore that&#039;s not eating, visiting or collecting ang baos
Things to do this CNY weekend in Singapore that's not eating, visiting or collecting ang baos
Don&#039;t say bo jio, here are the shows and films to watch this long CNY weekend
Don't say bo jio, here are the shows and films to watch this long CNY weekend
Maid forces baby&#039;s hand into boiling pot, says agency told her to do it
MOM investigating agency after maid forces baby's hand into boiling pot

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Peranakan &#039;cai png&#039; eatery Belimbing Superstar shutters after 5 months, staff shocked by sudden closure
Peranakan 'cai png' eatery Belimbing Superstar shutters after 5 months, staff shocked by sudden closure
We did a fengshui reading for the office and I found out how to improve my luck at work
We did a fengshui reading for the office and I found out how to improve my luck at work
Malaysia&#039;s largest carnival, popcorn festival &amp; other things to do in JB this CNY long weekend
Malaysia's largest amusement park opens in JB
5 game-changing home appliance cleaning hacks for CNY
5 game-changing home appliance cleaning hacks for CNY

Home Works

7 handy add-ons you won&#039;t mind having in your small kitchen
7 handy add-ons you won't mind having in your small kitchen
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020
House tour: Industrial-style, cat-friendly HDB BTO home in Boon Lay
House tour: Industrial-style, cat-friendly HDB BTO home in Boon Lay

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

15-year-old Chinese &#039;grandma&#039; gets plastic surgery to look her age
15-year-old Chinese 'grandma' gets plastic surgery to look her age
This Made My Day: Cleaner returns cinemagoer&#039;s wallet containing $800
This Made My Day: Cleaner returns cinemagoer's wallet containing $800
Glass tabletop &#039;explodes&#039; during hotpot dinner, leaves behind bloodied mess
Glass tabletop 'explodes' during hotpot dinner, leaves behind bloodied mess
Watch out for the bike: Teens cycling in Plaza Singapura
Watch out for the bike: Teens cycling in Plaza Singapura

SERVICES