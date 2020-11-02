Advance team of WHO experts arrives in China to probe coronavirus

Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus attends a news conference on the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in Geneva, Switzerland, on Feb 6, 2020.
PHOTO: Reuters
Reuters

GENEVA/LONDON - An advance team of World Health Organisation medical experts arrived in China on Monday to help investigate the coronavirus outbreak, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

Tedros, who met Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing last month, returned with an agreement on sending an international mission. It took nearly two weeks to get the green light from the Chinese government on the team, led by Canadian emergency expert Dr. Bruce Aylward.

"Bruce and his colleagues will be working with their Chinese counterparts to make sure we have the right expertise on the team to answer the right questions," Tedros told a news conference.

"We hope the rest of the team will join them as soon as possible. The team could range between 10 and 15," he said, giving no details on their identities.

There have been 40,235 confirmed cases reported in China and 909 deaths, he said.

Tedros voiced concern at limited incidents, reported by European authorities at the weekend, of person-to-person spread of the virus by people with no history of travel to China.

"In recent days, we have seen some concerning instances of onward transmission from people with no travel history to China, like the cases reported in France yesterday and the United Kingdom today," he said.

"The detection of this small number of cases could be the spark that becomes a bigger fire. But for now it's only a spark. Our objective remains containment."

Dr. Mike Ryan, WHO's top emergencies expert, asked about an international business meeting held at a Singapore hotel on Jan 20-22, said it did not appear to have spread the virus widely.

"No, I think it is way too early and much more of an exaggeration to consider the Singapore conference event a 'super-spreading event'," Ryan said.

There are about 40 confirmed cases in Singapore, including 21 associated with import from China and 19 locally acquired with no history of travel, he said.

"The Singapore conference cluster has 12 cases associated with it. Those 5 in France, the 3 in Singapore itself, and then (South) Korea, Malaysia and the United Kingdom," Ryan added, noting that those figures were in the single digits.

"So are we not dealing here with a super-spreading event, people are comparing it to the Amoy Gardens or to the Metropole hotel," he said, referring to the SARS outbreak in 2002/2003.

Tedros urged countries to take public health measures to help "prevent a bigger fire", adding: "This is a message for the whole world. This is a common enemy that we can only defeat if we do it in unison."

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.

More about
WHO (World Health Organisation) coronavirus Wuhan virus Outbreaks and Epidemics

TRENDING

Coronavirus patients may be mildly ill for more than a week before condition becomes severe
Coronavirus patients may be mildly ill for more than a week before condition becomes severe
Coronavirus: Turn off air-conditioners and open windows to reduce risk of being infected, say experts
Coronavirus: Turn off air-conditioners and open windows to reduce risk of being infected, say experts
&#039;Never my intention to sell&#039;: House of Seafood boss slammed for overpriced masks
'Never my intention to sell': House of Seafood boss slammed for overpriced masks
Coronavirus: Chinese celebrity couple Deng Chao and Sun Li slammed for &#039;stingy&#039; donation
Coronavirus: Chinese celebrity couple Deng Chao and Sun Li slammed for 'stingy' donation
4 hidden dangers of commercial hand sanitisers (and how to make a toxin-free hand sanitiser)
4 hidden dangers of commercial hand sanitisers (and how to make a toxin-free hand sanitiser)
Coronavirus: Jay Chou&#039;s KL concert cancelled after fans demanded for it
Coronavirus: Fans demand to cancel Jay Chou's KL concert
Memes from Singapore’s ugly weekend of coronavirus panic hoarding
Memes from Singapore’s ugly weekend of coronavirus panic hoarding
Mum reunites with deceased daughter through VR
Mum reunites with deceased daughter through VR
S-hook lady gets real on how Singaporeans are reacting to coronavirus outbreak
S-hook lady gets real on how Singaporeans are reacting to coronavirus outbreak
Famous George Town mural in Penang now an eyesore
Famous George Town mural in Penang now an eyesore
Hoarder outed online for allegedly peddling face masks out of car boot in Jurong
Hoarder outed online for allegedly peddling face masks out of car boot in Jurong
&#039;Death with dignity&#039;: Peruvian woman sues to end her life
'Death with dignity': Peruvian woman sues to end her life

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Mao Shan Wang durians in Malaysia now 50% cheaper due to coronavirus outbreak in China: Report
Mao Shan Wang durians in Malaysia now 50% cheaper due to coronavirus outbreak in China: Report
Dorscon Orange: Can I still take my kids to a birthday party during an outbreak?
Dorscon Orange: Can I still take my kids to a birthday party during an outbreak?
Hand sanitiser promotion, free curry puff and chicken soup for healthcare workers and other deals this week
Hand sanitiser promotion, free curry puff and chicken soup for healthcare workers and other deals this week
Are packages from China safe from coronavirus?
Are packages from China safe from coronavirus?

Home Works

House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
House tour: Small-space hotel-style condominium apartment
House tour: Small-space hotel-style condominium apartment

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

This made my day: 2 girls deliver comfort food to cheer hospital staff on
This made my day: 2 girls deliver comfort food to cheer hospital staff on
Passengers from hell vomit in GrabCar, bite driver and steal dashcam
Passengers from hell vomit in GrabCar, bite driver and steal dashcam
&#039;I&#039;m comfortable here&#039;: Singaporean man chooses to stay in Wuhan
'I'm comfortable here': Singaporean man chooses to stay in Wuhan
Grab driver, 26, arrested for harassing 3 female passengers in a day
Grab driver, 26, arrested for harassing 3 female passengers in a day

SERVICES