Afghan museum restores Buddhist history, one broken piece at a time

Restoring Afghanistan's Buddhist artifacts that were destroyed by the Taliban 18 years ago is like working on a 1,500-year-old jigsaw puzzle, say conservators working on the latest restoration project.

The militant Islamic group in 2001 destroyed artifacts dating from the third century when many Afghans practiced Buddhism, including two towering Buddha statues in Bamyan province and scores of smaller ones excavated from monasteries and preserved at the national museum in Kabul.

After the Taliban government fell that same year, the museum began restoring remnants of the country's Buddhist history. The latest US-supported project aims to reassemble thousands of pieces into statues within the next three years.

"It is very important (work) because it is actually restoration of our heritage, our identity, our past," said Mohammad Fahim Rahimi, director of the 100-year-old National Museum of Afghanistan.

"Buddhism was practiced here for more than 1,000 years. That's a very large part of our history," he added.

Forty years of war, from the 1980s Soviet occupation to internal fighting and the war against the Taliban, have destroyed much of Afghanistan's art, artifacts and architecture.

Warlords stole other pieces and sold them abroad.

Conservator Sherazuddin Saifi, 62, was working in the museum under the Taliban in 2001.