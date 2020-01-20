After fire, dust and hail play havoc on Australian summer

Golf ball-sized hail carpet a street after a hailstorm in Canberra, Australia, on Jan 20, 2020.
PHOTO: Reuters
Reuters

SYDNEY - Drought-ravaged parts of rural Australia have been hit by dust storms that threaten to drift over more heavily populated cities including Sydney, bringing a new element to the extreme weather that has dominated the country over summer.

The vast clouds of thick red dust have smothered inland towns such as Dubbo in the country's most populous state, New South Wales (NSW), adding to the run of unusual weather that has disrupted the country since hundreds of bush fires broke out in September.

"I'm just over it," said Ms Tanya Fulton, manager of the council swimming pool at Tottenham, a town of 300 people about 500km west of Sydney, which was closed last Saturday (Jan 18) because of dust in the water.

"I couldn't even see the bottom of the big pool, and the toddlers' pool was all mud," Ms Fulton added by telephone.

The storms lashing NSW and neighbouring Victoria state have interrupted a few days' respite from the high temperatures and dry winds that have fanned bush fires across an area one-third the size of Germany, killing 29 people and an estimated one billion native animals.

In Canberra, the national capital, cricket ball-sized hailstones smashed car windows on Monday. Residents posted videos on social media of themselves sledding through streets in T-shirts.

Earlier this month, the authorities urged people in Canberra to stay indoors as bush fire smoke left the air among the most toxic in the world.

The smoke also disrupted preparations for the Australian Open in Melbourne last week, although the first Grand Slam of the year got under way on Monday in relatively clean air.

The storms were forecast to hit Sydney late on Monday, prompting No. 2 airline Virgin Australia to cut some flights, the company said in an e-mail. Larger Qantas Airways said it had cancelled three flights.

The storms were also expected to hit hundreds of kilometres of coastline to the city's south, the site of mass evacuations weeks earlier as fires destroyed homes and wiped out swathes of forest.

The area had received heavy rain but no hail or dust clouds by Monday afternoon, residents said.

"We're just trying to get over what we've experienced on New Year's Eve and the weeks before and after," said Mr Guy Chapman, general manager of Club Catalina, a golf club at Batemans Bay, 280km to Sydney's south.

"We can certainly do with the rain," he added.

Australia's animal population has been devastated by the ongoing wildfires burning in the country, with up to 1 billion creatures feared dead. https://str.sg/JqY9

Posted by The Straits Times on Thursday, 9 January 2020
More about
Australia fires weather

TRENDING

After 18-year wait, NSman remembers to return $80 borrowed from officer
After 18-year wait, NSman remembers to return $80 borrowed from officer
Netizens laud passenger who returned a stolen blanket to Malaysia Airlines after 9 years
Netizens laud passenger who returned a stolen blanket to Malaysia Airlines after 9 years
Handmade CNY decorations at Fusionopolis stolen within a day of display
Handmade CNY decorations at Fusionopolis stolen within a day of display
Endless visiting: What AsiaOne staff wish Chinese New Year is like
Endless visiting: What AsiaOne staff wish Chinese New Year is like
Jay Chou enjoys atas birthday weekend, but wife never give face
Jay Chou enjoys atas birthday weekend, but wife never give face
Gossip mill: Former leading man Ma Jingtao spotted singing at a village wedding dinner - and other entertainment news this week
Former leading man Ma Jingtao spotted performing at a village wedding dinner
84-year-old porn star granny enjoying life
84-year-old porn star granny enjoying life
Gambling site promoted by Ah Boys To Men actor blocked
Gambling site promoted by Ah Boys To Men actor blocked
Getting married in a year? You need to save $2,300 a month to afford an &#039;average&#039; wedding
Getting married in a year? You need to save $2,300 a month to afford an 'average' wedding
He&#039;s not Malay: Customers surprised vendor at Singapore&#039;s Ningxia Night Market speaks fluent Mandarin
He's not Malay: Customers surprised vendor at Singapore's Ningxia Night Market speaks fluent Mandarin
Hayley Woo annoyed by people who live-streamed her eating
Hayley Woo annoyed by people who live-streamed her eating
Man taken to hospital after fight that left ground bloodied at South Bridge Road
Man taken to hospital after fight that left ground bloodied at South Bridge Road

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Army women who survived Tekong share how they handled their period in the jungle
Army women who survived Tekong share how they handled their period in the jungle
R&amp;B Tea free upsize for those born in the year of the Rat, Sheng Siong CNY promotions &amp; other deals this week
R&B Tea free upsize for those born in the year of the Rat, Sheng Siong CNY promotions & other deals this week
12 Chinese New Year superstitions to follow for a big dose of luck
12 Chinese New Year superstitions to follow for a big dose of luck
Here&#039;s what happens to your body when you cut out sugar
Here's what happens to your body when you cut out sugar

Home Works

7 handy add-ons you won&#039;t mind having in your small kitchen
7 handy add-ons you won't mind having in your small kitchen
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020
House tour: Industrial-style, cat-friendly HDB BTO home in Boon Lay
House tour: Industrial-style, cat-friendly HDB BTO home in Boon Lay

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Maid, 34, arrested for attacking employer with knife
Maid, 34, arrested for attacking employer with knife
Grab driver calls the cops on couple for getting &#039;intimate&#039; in her car
Grab driver calls the cops on couple for getting 'intimate' in her car
Sydney mum warns against clothing hooks after 6-year-old gets eyelid torn off
Sydney mum warns against clothing hooks after 6-year-old gets eyelid torn off
British woman gets schooled on nasi lemak after calling it &#039;wickedly bad meal&#039;
British woman gets schooled on nasi lemak after calling it 'wickedly bad meal'

SERVICES