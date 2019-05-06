Ahead of the Met Gala, camp fashion is on the rise

The countdown is on for the 2019 Met Gala, which will see some of the biggest celebrities in the world officially kick off the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York's new exhibition "Camp: Notes on Fashion". And the theme is already having an impact on online shopping behaviour.

According to data from the global fashion search platform Lyst, searches for sequins, ruffles, feathers and glitter are up compared to the same time last year.

The number of searches for ruffled pieces has increased by 20 per cent, while interest in feathers has increased by a huge 93 per cent. Searches for sequins and glitter are also up 199 per cent and 132 per cent respectively, year on year.

The report also crowns the Italian fashion house Gucci "the king of Camp", citing the brand's Autumn/Winter 2018 show, which saw the models carry life-size replicas of their own heads. The move sparked more than 1,000 online searches for "Gucci heads".

Lyst highlights the fact that Balenciaga's collaboration with footwear brand Croc sold out online before it was officially released as further evidence of a camp moment in fashion, as well as the giant Jacquemus 'La Bomba' hat, which sold out worldwide and kickstarted a social media trend.

It also points to the fact that ugly (camp) footwear remains steadily popular, with "ugly" sneakers such as the Fila Disruptor or the Nike M2K Tekno remaining in the top 10 sneakers worldwide.