Careers

Ahead of the Met Gala, camp fashion is on the rise

Ahead of the Met Gala, camp fashion is on the rise
A model presents a creation by Gucci during the women's Fall/Winter 2018/2019 collection fashion show in Milan.
PHOTO: AFP
AFP
May 06, 2019

The countdown is on for the 2019 Met Gala, which will see some of the biggest celebrities in the world officially kick off the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York's new exhibition "Camp: Notes on Fashion". And the theme is already having an impact on online shopping behaviour.

According to data from the global fashion search platform Lyst, searches for sequins, ruffles, feathers and glitter are up compared to the same time last year.

The number of searches for ruffled pieces has increased by 20 per cent, while interest in feathers has increased by a huge 93 per cent. Searches for sequins and glitter are also up 199 per cent and 132 per cent respectively, year on year.

The report also crowns the Italian fashion house Gucci "the king of Camp", citing the brand's Autumn/Winter 2018 show, which saw the models carry life-size replicas of their own heads. The move sparked more than 1,000 online searches for "Gucci heads".

Lyst highlights the fact that Balenciaga's collaboration with footwear brand Croc sold out online before it was officially released as further evidence of a camp moment in fashion, as well as the giant Jacquemus 'La Bomba' hat, which sold out worldwide and kickstarted a social media trend.

It also points to the fact that ugly (camp) footwear remains steadily popular, with "ugly" sneakers such as the Fila Disruptor or the Nike M2K Tekno remaining in the top 10 sneakers worldwide.

A model presents a creation by Gucci during the women's Fall/Winter 2018/2019 collection fashion show in MilanPhoto: AFP

More about

fashion Trends Lifestyle
Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.
About Us Advertise With Us Privacy Statement

Follow Us

AsiaOne Online Pte Ltd. Company registration no. 201815023K
Personal Data Protection Statement