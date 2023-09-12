Air New Zealand sees impact on its schedule from Jan 2024 amid engine issues

Air New Zealand said on Tuesday (Sept 12) that Pratt & Whitney maintenance of its Geared Turbofan jet engine fleet will have a significant impact on the airline's schedule from January 2024.

The warning comes after Pratt & Whitney parent RTX flagged a spate of durability problems in 600 to 700 Pratt & Whitney's Geared Turbofan engines and said they will have to be removed for quality checks.

In July, RTX said a rare powder metal defect could lead to the cracking of some engine components and called for accelerated inspections affecting 200 engines by mid-September.

The national carrier said the issue will reduce engine availability and it will need to make adjustments to its schedule in coming months.

Pratt & Whitney has indicated that the revised maintenance plan will be completed within the next two months, it added.

The inspection, however, does not present any safety issue the airline added.

