Airbnb offers free temporary housing to Ukrainian refugees

Home rental company Airbnb Inc said on Monday (Feb 28) its non-profit arm Airbnb.org would offer free, temporary housing for up to 100,000 refugees fleeing Ukraine.

Chief Executive Brian Officer Brian Chesky and Joe Gebbia, the chairman of Airbnb.org, have sent letters to leaders of Poland, Romania, Germany and Hungary offering help to house the refugees. The countries share borders with Ukraine.

At least 300,000 Ukrainian refugees have entered the European Union so far after Russia invaded the country and the bloc needs to prepare for millions more, senior EU and French officials have said.

Airbnb.org, which provides temporary stays for people during crisis, will work closely with governments to help address needs in each country including by providing longer-term stays.

The stays will be funded by Airbnb, donors to the Airbnb.org Refugee Fund and hosts of Airbnb.org.

Several other companies have also offered support to businesses and consumers in Ukraine, with online crafts retailer Etsy Inc waiving balances of about $4 million owed by sellers in the country.

Verizon Communications Inc has said it would waive calling charges to Ukraine for some customers, while Britain's Virgin Media O2 has removed charges for data use in Ukraine.