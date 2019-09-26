Airbnb is recruiting travellers for a scientific expedition in Antarctica

Does Antarctica fascinate you? Are you concerned about the impact of plastic pollution, and you're wondering how to get involved with an environmental project?

The project called "Antarctic Sabbatical" created by Airbnb and the Ocean Conservancy, which works to preserve marine ecosystems, may be of interest to you.

This upcoming November and December, five travellers with no scientific qualifications will be sent to Antarctica to assess the impact of microplastics on a continent located far from human activity.

These citizen scientists will be accompanied by Kirstie Jones-Williams, an Antarctica specialist who is working on a doctorate in biological sciences at the United Kingdom's University of Exeter.

The project could not be more serious. Those who are chosen will first undergo training in glaciology and sample collection in Punta Arenas, Chile.