Airbnb to verify listings as deadly incident prompts safety move

WASHINGTON - Airbnb said on Wednesday (Nov 6) it would verify all seven million of its listings worldwide after a deadly shooting at one of its California homes fuelled fresh safety concerns about the lodging platform.

Chief executive and co-founder Brian Chesky said the home-sharing service decided on new steps as part of an effort to instil more trust in Airbnb.

"By December 15, 2020, every home and every host on Airbnb will be reviewed with the objective of 100 per cent verification," he said in an email to employees.

"We believe that trust on the internet begins with verifying the accuracy of the information on Internet platforms, and we believe that this is an important step for our industry." He said that addresses, photos and other details on Airbnb listings will be verified for accuracy and that "those that meet our high expectations will be clearly labelled." The move is aimed at weeding out what Chesky called "bad actors," and referenced the case of a so-called "party house" in Orinda, California.

Five people were killed and others wounded in a Thursday night shooting at the residence, which had been rented on the platform.

More than 100 people were present at the event, which was announced on social media.

"We are not infallible," Chesky said in a Twitter message.