Airlines cancel flights in response to Middle East conflict

Middle Eastern carriers have ramped up capacity after severe disruption from the Iran war, while airlines outside the Gulf reroute flights between Europe and Asia away from major hubs in the region.

Below is the latest on flights, in alphabetical order:

Aegean Airlines

Greece's largest carrier will resume flights to Tel Aviv from Heraklion, Rhodes and Larnaca on May 21. Flights from Thessaloniki to Tel Aviv are cancelled until June 26.

The airline will resume flights to Beirut on May 12 and to Riyadh and Amman on May 21. Flights to Dubai are cancelled until June 29, and to Erbil and Baghdad until July 2.

airBaltic

Latvia's airBaltic says flights to Tel Aviv have been cancelled until June 28. Flights to Dubai are cancelled until Oct 24.

Air Canada

The Canadian carrier has cancelled flights to Tel Aviv and Dubai until Sept 7.

Air Europa

The Spanish airline has cancelled flights to Tel Aviv until May 31.

Air France-KLM

Air France has suspended its Tel Aviv, Beirut and Dubai flights until May 20 and to Riyadh until May 12.

KLM has suspended flights to Riyadh and Dammam until June 14 and to Dubai until June 22.

Cathay Pacific

The Hong Kong airline has suspended flights to Dubai and Riyadh until June 30 and cargo freighter services to Dubai and Riyadh until May 31. It plans to operate all scheduled flights beyond June.

Delta

The US carrier has extended its suspension of services for the Atlanta-Tel Aviv route through Nov 30 and plans to resume New York-JFK to Tel Aviv on Sept 6. It said the launch of its Boston-Tel Aviv route, planned for late October, has been delayed until further notice.

El Al Israel Airlines

The Israeli carrier said it is continuing to gradually expand operations, and from April 27 will operate flights to about 40 active gateways. All flights to Dubai are cancelled until May 31.

Emirates

The UAE airline said it is now operating to 137 destinations.

Etihad Airways

The United Arab Emirates carrier said it is operating a commercial flight schedule between Abu Dhabi and around 80 destinations.

Finnair

The Finnish carrier has cancelled its Doha flights until July 2, while continuing to avoid the airspace of Iraq, Iran, Syria and Israel. It will only restart Dubai flights in October.

IAG

IAG-owned British Airways is reducing flights to the Middle East when services resume, permanently dropping Jeddah as a destination, while adding capacity to India and Africa.

It plans to reduce services to Dubai, Doha and Tel Aviv to one daily flight from July 1, and to cut Riyadh services from two daily flights to one from mid‑May. Changes apply through the summer season that ends on Oct 24, with one Dubai service restarting on Oct 16.

IAG's Spanish low-cost airline Iberia Express has cancelled flights to Tel Aviv through May 31.

Japan Airlines

Japan Airlines has suspended scheduled Tokyo-Doha flights until May 31 and Doha-Tokyo flights until June 1.

LOT

The Polish airline suspended flights to Tel Aviv until May 31. It also cancelled flights to Riyadh until June 30 and to Beirut from March 31 to May 30. LOT plans to operate its winter route to Dubai in October.

Lufthansa Group

Lufthansa, Swiss, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines and Edelweiss have suspended flights to Tel Aviv until May 31 and to Dubai until July 11. Flights to Amman, Beirut, Dammam, Riyadh, Erbil, Muscat and Tehran are suspended until Oct 24.

Low-cost carrier Eurowings suspended flights to Tel Aviv until July 9, to Beirut until June 12, to Erbil until June 22 and to Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Amman until Oct 24.

ITA Airways extended the suspension of flights to Tel Aviv, Riyadh and Dubai until May 31.

Malaysia Airlines

The Malaysian carrier will resume limited services to Doha from June 2.

Norwegian Air

The low-cost airline has pushed back planned launches of its Tel Aviv and Beirut services to June 15.

Pegasus

Turkey's Pegasus Airlines cancelled its Iran, Iraq, Amman, Beirut, Kuwait, Bahrain, Doha, Dammam, Riyadh, Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah flights until June 1.

Qantas

Australia's flag carrier is adding flights to Rome and Paris to meet an upswing in demand for European routes. Flights to Paris will increase to five return flights per week from three and the Perth-Singapore service will increase from daily to 10 a week. An updated schedule will come into effect progressively for flights from mid-April and run until late July.

Qatar Airways

The carrier said it will resume passenger flights to Baghdad, Basra and Erbil airports in Iraq starting on May 10. It said it is expanding its international flight network to over 150 destinations from June 16.

Royal Air Maroc

The Moroccan carrier said flights to Doha were cancelled until June 30 and those to Dubai until May 31.

Singapore Airlines

The carrier extended its Singapore-Dubai flight suspension until May 31, while adding services on the Singapore-London Gatwick and Singapore-Melbourne routes from late March until Oct 24 to meet higher demand.

Turkish Airlines

SunExpress, Turkish Airlines' joint venture with Lufthansa, has cancelled flights to Dubai until June 7.

Wizz Air

The low-cost airline is delaying the return of flights to Israel until May 4, and suspending flights to Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Amman from mainland European destinations until mid-September. All flights to Medina suspended indefinitely.

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