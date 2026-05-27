Airlines cancel flights in response to Middle East conflict

Middle Eastern carriers have ramped up capacity after severe disruption from the Iran war, while airlines outside the Gulf reroute flights between Europe and Asia away from major hubs in the region.

Below is the latest on flights, in alphabetical order:

Aegean Airlines

Greece's largest carrier will resume flights to Tel Aviv from Heraklion, Rhodes and Larnaca on May 21. Flights from Thessaloniki to Tel Aviv are cancelled until June 26.

Flights to Dubai are cancelled until Aug 31, and to Erbil and Baghdad until July 2.

Aeroflot

The Russian flag carrier said it would resume flights to the United Arab Emirates from June 1.

airBaltic

Latvia's airBaltic says flights to Tel Aviv have been cancelled until June 28. Flights to Dubai are cancelled until Oct 24.

Air Canada

The Canadian carrier has cancelled flights to Tel Aviv and Dubai until September 7.

Air Europa

The Spanish airline has cancelled flights to Tel Aviv until June 28.

Air France-KLM

Air France has suspended its Tel Aviv, Beirut and Dubai flights until June 3 and to Riyadh until May 26.

KLM has suspended flights to Riyadh, Dammam and Dubai until June 28.

Cathay Pacific

The Hong Kong airline has suspended flights to Dubai and Riyadh until Aug 31 and cargo freighter services to Dubai and Riyadh until May 31. It plans to operate all scheduled flights beyond June.

Delta

The US carrier has extended its suspension of services for the Atlanta-Tel Aviv route through December 18 and plans to resume New York-JFK to Tel Aviv flights on September 6. It said the launch of its Boston-Tel Aviv route, planned for late October, had been delayed until further notice.

El Al Israel Airlines

All flights to Dubai are cancelled until May 31.

Finnair

The Finnish carrier has cancelled its Doha flights until July 2, while continuing to avoid the airspace of Iraq, Iran, Syria and Israel. It will only restart Dubai flights in October.

IAG

IAG-owned British Airways has delayed resuming flights to Dubai, Doha and Tel Aviv to Aug1 and plans to reduce flights to the Middle East when services resume, while permanently dropping Jeddah as a destination.

The carrier also plans to reduce services to Dubai, Doha, Riyadh and Tel Aviv to one daily flight.

IAG's Spanish low-cost airline Iberia Express has cancelled flights to Tel Aviv through May 31.

Japan Airlines

Japan Airlines has suspended scheduled Tokyo-Doha flights until July 31 and Doha-Tokyo flights until August 1.

LOT

The Polish airline has suspended flights to Tel Aviv until May 30. It has also cancelled flights to Riyadh until June 30 and to Beirut from March 31 to June 27. LOT plans to operate its winter route to Dubai in October.

Lufthansa Group

Austrian Airlines will restart operations to Tel Aviv from June 1, while SWISS, ITA Airways and Lufthansa are planning to resume flights as early as July. Brussels Airlines has suspended operations until Oct 24.

Lufthansa, Swiss and ITA Airways will continue to suspend flights to Dubai until Sept 13.

Lufthansa, Swiss, Austrian Airlines and Brussels Airlines suspended flights to Abu Dhabi, Amman, Beirut, Dammam, Riyadh, Erbil, Muscat and Tehran until Oct 24.

Low-cost carrier Eurowings suspended flights to Tel Aviv until July 9, to Beirut until June 12, to Erbil until June 22 and to Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Amman until Oct 4.

ITA Airways also extended the suspension of its flights to Riyadh until June 30.

Malaysia Airlines

The Malaysian carrier will resume limited services to Doha from July 2.

Norwegian Air

The low-cost airline has pushed back planned launches of its Tel Aviv and Beirut services to June 15.

Pegasus

Turkey's Pegasus Airlines cancelled its Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, Dammam, Riyadh, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah flights until June 1.

Qantas

Australia's flag carrier is adding flights to Rome and Paris to meet an upswing in demand for European routes. Flights to Paris will increase to five return flights per week from three and the Perth-Singapore service will increase from daily to 10 a week. An updated schedule will come into effect progressively for flights from mid-April and run until late July.

Qatar Airways

It is also expanding its international flight network to more than 150 destinations from June 16.

Royal Air Maroc

The Moroccan carrier said flights to Doha were cancelled until June 30 and those to Dubai until May 31.

Singapore Airlines

The carrier extended its Singapore-Dubai flight suspension until Aug 2, while adding services on the Singapore-London Gatwick and Singapore-Melbourne routes from late March until Oct 24 to meet higher demand.

Turkish Airlines

SunExpress, Turkish Airlines' joint venture with Lufthansa, has cancelled flights to Dubai, Amman, Bahrain, Beirut and Erbil until June 30.

Wizz Air

The low-cost airline will resume flights to Tel Aviv on May 28 but flights to Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Amman from mainland European destinations remain suspended until mid-September. All flights to Medina are suspended indefinitely.

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