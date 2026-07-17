Airlines gradually restore Middle East services after Iran conflict

More airlines are restoring flights across the Middle East following the conflict triggered by US and Israeli strikes on Iran, but major carriers remain cautious and many routes are still suspended into the autumn.

Key points

Airlines have largely resumed services through parts of the Gulf, but flights to Israel, Lebanon and several other destinations remain disrupted.

Dubai and Tel Aviv continue to be among the most affected destinations, with several European and Asian carriers extending suspensions into October or later.

Lufthansa Group remains among the most cautious operators, with multiple airlines in the group maintaining suspensions to destinations including Dubai, Riyadh, Beirut and Tehran through late October.

British Airways, Air France-KLM, Air Canada, Singapore Airlines and Wizz Air have also extended suspensions on a range of Middle East routes.

Several airlines that previously halted services are gradually returning. Cathay Pacific plans to resume Dubai and Riyadh flights from September, while some SunExpress routes have already restarted.

Airlines with extended suspensions

Lufthansa Group: Multiple Middle East destinations suspended through Oct 24 across Lufthansa, Swiss, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, Eurowings and ITA Airways.

IAG / British Airways: Dubai, Tel Aviv, Bahrain and Amman suspended until Oct 25, with reduced frequencies planned when services resume.

Singapore Airlines: Dubai flights suspended until Oct 24.

Wizz Air: Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Amman services from mainland Europe suspended until mid-September.

Air Canada: Tel Aviv and Dubai services suspended until Oct 24.

Airlines moving toward resumption

Cathay Pacific: Plans to resume Dubai and Riyadh services from Sept 1.

Turkish Airlines / SunExpress: Gradually restoring routes to Dubai and Beirut.

Air France: Beirut flights due to resume Aug 2.

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