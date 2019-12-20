Airlines liable for passengers scalded by spilt coffee, top EU court rules

An airline may be exonerated from its liability by proving that a passenger caused or contributed to the damage.
PHOTO: The Straits Times
Reuters

BRUSSELS - Passengers scalded by hot drinks during a flight can hold the airline liable for damages, the top EU court ruled on Thursday (Dec 19).

The ruling by the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) resulted from a case brought by a young girl seeking compensation from now insolvent Austrian airline Niki Luftfahrt when coffee served to her father tipped over during a flight.

The airline had contended that it was not liable since the incident was not covered by the Montreal Convention, which governs compensation for the victims of air disasters, for delays and damage or loss of luggage.

The airline said it should only be liable for accidents involving hazards associated with flight, which was not the case here.

It was not clear if the cup tipped due to a defect in the tray or because of the vibration of the aircraft.

The convention does not define the word "accident".

The court said on Thursday that the ordinary meaning of "accident" and the Montreal Convention's aim of balancing the interests of airlines and passengers meant damages should not be restricted to flight-related hazards.

An airline may be exonerated from its liability by proving that a passenger caused or contributed to the damage.

It is now for the Austrian court, where the girl's case was filed, to use the CJEU ruling to settle the specific dispute between the airline and the passenger.

More about
EU (European Union) Airlines Aviation/Aerospace sector

TRENDING

Sharon Au’s Parisian colleagues don&#039;t know she&#039;s a celeb because of these &#039;really stupid&#039; excuses she gave
Sharon Au’s Parisian colleagues don't know she's a celeb because of these 'really stupid' excuses she gave
Caught on CCTV: Man using Singapore credit card pockets $460 spectacle frame at Melaka store
Caught on CCTV: Man using Singapore credit card pockets $460 spectacle frame at Melaka store
Millionaire hunk is paying $50,000 for a personal photographer to travel the world with him, no experience required
Millionaire hunk strikes again, will pay $50,000 for a personal photog to travel the world with him
I tried 6 ways to hide my food baby this festive season and look my best at the same time
I tried 6 ways to hide my food baby this festive season and look my best at the same time
Man fined after submitting forged poly certificates as he was &#039;desperate&#039; to gain a place at university
Man fined after submitting forged poly certificates as he was 'desperate' to gain a place at university
Chinese mother overdoses on sleeping pills after son fails to understand math question
Chinese mother overdoses on sleeping pills after son fails to understand math question
Even expat YouTubers think Singapore Social is un-Singaporean
Even expat YouTubers think Singapore Social is un-Singaporean
Commuter thought he saw a ghost on MRT train - but it&#039;s just a cosplayer
Commuter thought he saw a ghost on MRT train
Should I use a credit card or multi-currency card for overseas spending?
Should I use a credit card or multi-currency card for overseas spending?
Gym memberships at Fitness First, True Fitness, Virgin Active, Pure Fitness &amp; Amore Fitness - worth it?
Gym memberships at Fitness First, True Fitness, Virgin Active, Pure Fitness & Amore Fitness - worth it?
Cathay Pacific staff leaving in new round of employee exits at airline hit by Hong Kong protests
Cathay Pacific staff leaving in new round of employee exits at airline hit by Hong Kong protests
Fake handyman steals cash register and equipment worth $10,000 in Sembawang
Fake handyman steals cash register and equipment worth $10,000 in Sembawang

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Get Out!! Celebrate Christmas all year round at this German restaurant in Singapore
It's Christmas all year round at this German restaurant in Singapore
5 fun and free activities in Singapore this weekend to get you into the Christmas mood
5 fun and free activities in Singapore this weekend to get you into the Christmas mood
Tourists love them, locals can&#039;t live without them: The one place you must visit in Japan
Tourists love them, locals can't live without them: The one place you must visit in Japan
What to do in JB this weekend: New Danga Bay mall, karaoke hotpot &amp; other wet weather activities
New Danga Bay mall opens in JB; karaoke hotpot & other wet weather activities for a weekend across the Causeway

Home Works

HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
Bathroom accessories &amp; fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Bathroom accessories & fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?
Flooring options in Singapore - price guide to vinyl flooring &amp; more
Flooring options in Singapore - price guide to vinyl flooring & more

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Sugar dating billboard ads in Kuala Lumpur anger Malaysians
Sugar dating billboard ads in Kuala Lumpur anger Malaysians
I don&#039;t want no scrubs: Indonesian sisters punished for bathing-on-wheels stunt
I don't want no scrubs: Indonesian sisters punished for bathing-on-wheels stunt
Elderly man in China killed by 3 hit-and-runs in a row
Elderly man in China killed by 3 hit-and-runs in a row
Bukit Panjang neighbours locked in bitter feud over noise complaints
Bukit Panjang neighbours locked in bitter feud over noise complaints

SERVICES