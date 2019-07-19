Airport staff electrocuted to death beside oblivious co-worker in Yemen

The grisly death of an airport personnel at Yemen's Aden International Airport has been captured on a closed-circuit television camera.

The incident, which reportedly happened on July 14, saw airport staff Lofti Ibrahim al-Shamakh suffering an electric shock that led to his immediate death.

In the harrowing 30-second video, Lofti notices an electric fan was not facing the direction of airport guests. In an attempt to adjust it, he is electrocuted upon contact with the device and his body starts to convulse.

Lofti then tries gesticulating for help at a nearby colleague to no avail, with his face contorting in a frightening manner and darkening in colour before he eventually stops moving.