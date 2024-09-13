Award Banner
Award Banner
world

Alaska Airlines plane aborts takeoff, blows tyres to avoid collision with Southwest jet

Alaska Airlines plane aborts takeoff, blows tyres to avoid collision with Southwest jet
The tyres of the Alaska Airlines plane were blown when the pilot braked to avoid colliding with a Southwest Airlines jet.
PHOTO: X/The Insider Paper, Reuters
PUBLISHED ONSeptember 13, 2024 12:34 AM

NASHVILLE, Tennessee - An Alaska Airlines airplane aborted takeoff on a runway at Tennessee’s Nashville International Airport on Sept 12 to avoid a potential collision with a Southwest Airlines jet, the airline said.

Alaska Airlines 369, a Boeing 737 Max 9 airplane with 176 passengers and six crew on board, aborted takeoff around 9.15am ET (9.15pm in Singapore) due to a potential traffic conflict after it had received clearance for takeoff from air traffic control, the airline said.

The Federal Aviation Administration said Southwest Airlines Flight 2029 - a Boeing 737-700 - had been cleared to cross the end of the same runway and the agency is investigating the incident.

The Alaska pilots immediately applied the brakes to prevent the incident from escalating, the carrier added. The plane had been scheduled to fly to Seattle, and passengers were being moved to a new plane.

The FAA and Alaska said the 737 Max 9‘s tyres were blown during braking.

Southwest did not immediately comment.

Alaska said maintenance technicians in Nashville were inspecting the aircraft.

In 2023, a series of near-miss incidents raised concerns about US aviation safety and the strain on understaffed air traffic control operations.

FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker told reporters on Sept 11 that the number of serious runway incursion incidents had fallen by over 50 per cent, but “we continue to work the issue by creating more technology for controllers, more technology in the arrival facilities.”

In June, the National Transportation Safety Board found that incorrect assumptions on the part of an air traffic controller led to a February 2023 near-collision between a FedEx plane and a Southwest aircraft in Austin, Texas.

The two planes came within about 52m of each other when the FedEx Boeing 767 was forced to fly over the Southwest 737-700 to avoid a crash in poor visibility conditions.

NTSB chair Jennifer Homendy said in June the board wants low-visibility training for controllers and faster deployment of technology at airports and cockpit alerts to prevent future near-collisions.

“This should serve as a wake-up call to so many - these are warning signs and that means take action now,” Homendy said.

United States of AmericaAccidentsAir safety
This website is best viewed using the latest versions of web browsers.