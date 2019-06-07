Alaska heatwave shatters city's record with 32 deg C reading, disrupts jobs and lives

Alaska is bracing for record warm temperatures and dry conditions in parts of the state.

LOS ANGELES - Temperatures in Alaska's largest city Anchorage have soared to a sweltering all-time record of 32 deg C as a heatwave grips the US state which straddles the Arctic Circle.

Fourth of July fireworks were cancelled due to risk of wildfires caused by "extreme dry weather conditions", as temperatures matching those in Miami highlighted rapid warming in a region considered particularly vulnerable to climate change.

"At 5pm this afternoon, Anchorage International Airport officially hit 90 degrees (32 deg C) for the first time on record," tweeted the National Weather Service (NWS) late on Thursday (July 4).

The previous record was 85 degrees Fahrenheit (29.4 deg C), set in June 1969.