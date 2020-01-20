Alaska volcano spews high ash cloud, triggering aviation warning

ANCHORAGE, United States - An Alaska volcano that has been rumbling since midsummer shot ash about 8km into the sky on Sunday (Jan 19), triggering a warning to aviators and dusting one small fishing village, officials reported.

Shishaldin volcano, one of the most active in Alaska, kicked out a plume of ash that satellite imagery detected as high as 8,535m above sea level, according to the Alaska Volcano Observatory, the joint federal-state-university office that tracks the state's many volcanoes.

The plume stretched about 145km as of midday, blowing mostly east and over the Gulf of Alaska, said the observatory.

#Shishaldin in eruption, evening of Jan 18, 2020, as viewed from King Cove. Photos courtesy of Savannah Yatchmeneff. pic.twitter.com/ZPI3hLWMQs — Alaska AVO (@alaska_avo) January 19, 2020

A sprinkling of ash was reported in the tiny Aleutian village of False Pass, about 37km north-east of Shishaldin, said Mr David Fee, the observatory's University of Alaska Fairbanks coordinating scientist.

"Someone reported some ash on their windshield," he said.

False Pass has a year-round population of about 40, according to state data, but draws many more people during the summer fishing season.

Also pouring out of Shishaldin's caldera on Sunday was a stream of red-hot lava, the observatory reported.

Shishaldin has been in an on-and-off eruptive phase since July, occasionally dribbling lava down its snowy flanks and puffing ash and steam.