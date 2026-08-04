Alex Eala becomes first Filipina to win WTA title

Just over five years after making her WTA Tour debut at the 2021 Miami Open, 21-year-old tennis star Alexandra Maniego Eala on Monday (Aug 3) won her first major title at the 2026 Mubadala DC Open in Washington.

"It's been a crazy 24 hours," Eala told the media at a post-match press conference after becoming the first Filipina to win the women's singles title.

Eala came from behind at the Mubadala DC Open with her 4-6, 6-4, 6-0 victory over American Jessica Pegula, following a rain delay on Sunday night.

Her win also turned the tables on Pegula, who outlast the Filipina, 7-6(3), 5-7, 6-3, in a semi-final classic at the 2025 Miami Open.

After handing the World No. 3 a bagel (6-0) in the deciding set, Eala sank to her knees in disbelief, clutching her face in her hands, before recovering and making her way to the net to shake hands with Pegula.

Speaking on the court after receiving her trophy, Eala still found time to commend her opponent before thanking her fans.

"I definitely learned so much, especially from your (down-the-line) forehand and your backhand crosses. So, I'm really looking forward to hopefully many more finals with you," she said.

Turning to her supporters, including the Filipino community in DC and back home, Eala said: "I feel all the love."

Eala is next expected to compete in the WTA 1000 Toronto Open, for which she has been given a first-round bye.

She is now ranked No. 20.

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