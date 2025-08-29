Algeria's president removes prime minister, appoints new acting premier, state media reports

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune ended the tenure of Prime Minister Nadir Larbaoui on Thursday (Aug 28) and appointed Industry Minister Sifi Ghrieb as acting head of the government, state media reported.

Larbaoui, a former diplomat, was appointed prime minister in 2023 by Tebboune. State media gave no reason for Larbaoui's departure.

The gas producing North African country, which is an energy supplier for several European countries, has been seen as politically stable in recent years.

