Alien enthusiasts gather in Nevada near secretive Area 51

RACHEL, United States - Scores of UFO enthusiasts converged on rural Nevada on Thursday for a pilgrimage of sorts to the US installation known as Area 51, long rumoured to house government secrets about alien life, as law enforcement officials beefed up security around the military base.

Visitors descended early in the day on the tiny desert town of Rachel, a short distance from the military site, in response to a recent, viral social-media invitation to "storm" Area 51 on Friday, raising concerns by local authorities of unruly crowds overwhelming the community.

Situated about 150 miles (240 km) north of Las Vegas, the remote hamlet of just 50 year-round residents lacks a grocery store or even a gasoline station.

Thursday's visitors established a small encampment outside Rachel's only business - the extraterrestrial-themed Little A'Le'Inn motel and restaurant - parking themselves in cars, tents and RVs. Some tourists hung inflatable aliens from their campers.

One couple, Nicholas Bohen and Cayla McVey, both sporting UFO tattoos, travelled to Rachel from the Los Angeles suburb of Fullerton with enough food to last for a week of car-camping.

"It's evolved into a peaceful gathering, a sharing of life stories," McVey told Reuters, sizing up the crowd.

"I think you are going to get a group of people that are prepared, respectful and they know what they getting themselves into."

Music was scheduled to begin Thursday night and continue for two more days.