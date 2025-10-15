Alkagesta expands to Singapore, beginning a new chapter in the company's global growth

Since its founding in 2018, Alkagesta has built a reputation that goes far beyond its Maltese origins. What began as a trading house in Malta has evolved into a global player, recognised for its ability to structure complex commodity transactions with discipline, precision, and transparency.

Within just a few years in Malta, Alkagesta transformed a small Mediterranean jurisdiction into a credible hub for international trade - proof that with the right model, scale is not about geography but about trust and execution.

Now, with the opening of a new hub of Alkagesta in Singapore, the company takes the next step in its international expansion. For Alkagesta, the move is more than geographic growth; it is a strategic decision to reinforce its presence in Asia-Pacific and extend the principles that have defined its success: governance, compliance, and structured development.

From Malta to global recognition of Alkagesta

In Malta, the company demonstrated how a disciplined approach to trade finance and compliance could reshape an entire market. Working with 28 international banks, Alkagesta specialised in structuring transactions backed by letters of credit, insurance, and robust risk management frameworks. This approach not only facilitated large-scale commodity flows but also reassured regulators and financial partners that the company operated with integrity.

The success of Alkagesta in Malta laid the foundation for its global credibility. By applying EU-level standards to every transaction, the company proved that rigorous governance can become a competitive advantage. It is this reputation - built on precision and transparency - that now accompanies Alkagesta in Singapore.

Singapore as the strategic next step for Alkagesta

For Alkagesta, choosing Singapore was not about following trends; it was about reinforcing its network of global hubs. With established presences in Geneva, London, and Dubai, the addition of Alkagesta Singapore completes a circle that places the company at the intersection of Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

"Our clients value not only execution, but trust," said Orkhan Rustamov, CEO of Alkagesta. "Opening Alkagesta in Singapore is part of our long-term strategy to be present where decisions are made and where flows converge. For us, it is a commitment to operating at the very heart of Asian trade, with the same level of discipline and transparency that defines us in Europe."

Board Member Pierre Gay added: "Singapore is more than a location; it is a test of credibility. By establishing ourselves here, Alkagesta shows that it can compete and excel in one of the world's most demanding markets."

Compliance is a part of Alkagesta core

What sets Alkagesta apart is not only its ability to execute trades but its culture of compliance. The Alkagesta sanctions framework has become a benchmark in the industry, with strict KYC/AML checks, vessel and counterparty screening, and a zero-tolerance policy for sanctions breaches.

This discipline has secured the trust of global banks and insurers. For financial partners, working with Alkagesta means dealing with a counterparty that values not just profit but process. As Rustamov frequently emphasises, compliance is not a box-ticking exercise - it is the foundation of long-term credibility in international markets.

Another of Alkagesta's defining strengths lies in its ability to structure sophisticated trade finance solutions. With partnerships across dozens of international banks, the company can reduce counterparty risk while enabling high-volume trade. Letters of credit, insurance, and credit protection mechanisms are not add-ons but integral parts of Alkagesta's operating model.

This financial architecture is now being deployed in Singapore, giving the company the tools to engage directly with Asia's vast commodity flows. For clients, the presence of Alkagesta Singapore means access to structured, reliable solutions in one of the world's most competitive trading ecosystems.

A long-term corporate vision

For Alkagesta, expansion is never about opening offices for their own sake. Each move is part of a carefully considered strategy to build a network of hubs that connect global capital with commodity flows under a single disciplined framework. The opening of Alkagesta in Singapore is a clear demonstration of that vision.

"Singapore is where Asian markets converge with global finance," Rustamov concluded. "By being here, Alkagesta reinforces its mission: building trust, ensuring compliance, and driving sustainable growth across APAC and beyond."

The company's path - from its roots in Malta to its new hub in Singapore - reflects a single idea: growth built on structure, not shortcuts. And it is this philosophy that positions Alkagesta not just as a participant in global trade, but as one of the firms shaping its future.

This article is brought to you by Alkagesta.