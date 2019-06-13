Alleged shooter arrested in $11,000 plot to kill baseball's David Ortiz

SANTA DOMINGO - The alleged shooter of David Ortiz has been arrested along with four others in a group offered nearly $8,000 (S$11,000) to kill the former Boston Red Sox star at a Dominican Republic bar, authorities said on Wednesday.

The arrests came as Ortiz, 43, recovered in a Boston hospital following a second round of surgery on Tuesday, according to his family, which said he was sitting up and had taken a few steps.

The plot to kill Ortiz, a national hero in the Dominican Republic, was more complex than initially thought and involved two men on a motorcycle working with two other groups of people in cars, National Police chief Ney Aldrin Bautista Almonte told reporters.

Dominican Republic Attorney General Jean Alain Rodriguez identified Ramon Martinez Perez as the man suspected of jumping off the back of a motorcycle on Sunday night and shooting Ortiz in the torso.