Almost 30 schools closed in Belgium due to bomb alert

Police officers stand in the courtroom prior to the selection of the jury for the 2016 Brussels and Maelbeek attacks trial at the Justitia building in Brussels, Belgium, 30 Nov 2022.
PHOTO: Reuters file
PUBLISHED ONNovember 27, 2023 8:21 AM

BRUSSELS — Numerous Belgian schools in Brussels and the Brabant region will remain closed to pupils on Monday (Nov 27) after a late Sunday evening bomb alert, the Wallonie-Bruxelles Enseignement administration body said on its web page.

The 27 schools, which the organising authority decided to close "in strict compliance with the precautionary principle", are being inspected by the police with further information expected throughout the day.

