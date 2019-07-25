Amanda Knox to wed and asks public to pay for it

Amanda Knox (R) addresses a panel discussion titled "Trial by Media" during the Criminal Justice Festival at the Law University of Modena, northern Italy on June 15, 2019.

Amanda Knox, the US student who was exonerated of killing her roommate in Italy, has announced she is tying the knot and is asking the public to fund what she promises will be a "crazy" wedding.

Knox, 32, said she will be marrying Christopher Robinson, 35, in a non-traditional ceremony and the pair needed financial backing for their space-themed nuptials.

"Let's face it, we don't need any more stuff," the couple wrote on their website. "What we do need is help putting on the best party ever for our family and friends!"

The couple said they had earmarked money for the wedding slated for next year but had to spend it last month on Knox's first trip back to Italy since she was exonerated in 2011 of killing her British roommate Meredith Kercher in the central Italian city of Perugia.

The Seattle native spent four years in jail for the 2007 killing before an appeals court threw out the conviction for lack of evidence.