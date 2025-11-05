America reacts to US election results

US politicians and interest groups reacted to Democratic wins in a trio of races on Tuesday (Nov 4), the first major elections since Donald Trump returned to the presidency, giving the embattled party new momentum ahead of next year's congressional midterms.

New York mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani in speech:

"New York, tonight you have delivered a mandate for change, a mandate for a new kind of politics, a mandate we can afford, and a mandate for a government that delivers exactly that."

"You showed that when politics speaks to you without condescension, we can usher in a new era of leadership. We will fight for you because we are you."

"Thanks to all of those who sacrifice so much, we are breathing in the air of a city that has been reborn."

US House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries on X:

"Democrats are smoking Donald Trump and Republican extremists throughout the country.

"Enough with the premature obituaries.

"The Democratic Party is back."

US House speaker Mike Johnson in a statement:

"Democrats in New York City have chosen a true extremist and Marxist, and the consequences will be felt across our entire nation. Zohran Mamdani's election cements the Democrat Party's transformation to a radical, big-government socialist party."

Virginia governor-elect Abigail Spanberger in a speech:

"We sent a message to the world that in 2025 Virginia chose pragmatism over partisanship. We chose our Commonwealth over chaos."

In reference to Washington politicians: "To those across the Potomac who are attacking our jobs and our economy, I will not stand by silently while you attack Virginia's workers."

"Tonight, as governor-elect, I call on Congress, Republicans and Democrats, and our president, to make real progress on bringing this shutdown to an end."

New Jersey governor-elect Mikie Sherrill:

"We're going to follow Lady Liberty's beacon. We're not going to give in to our darker impulses. Here in New Jersey, we know that this nation has not ever been, nor will it ever, be ruled by kings. We take oaths to a Constitution, not a king."

National Republican Congressional committee spokesman Mike Marinella:

"The Democrat Party has surrendered to radical socialist Zohran Mamdani and the far-left mob who are now running the show. They've proudly embraced defunding the police, abolishing ICE, taxing hard-working Americans to death, and replacing common sense with chaos. Every House Democrat is foolishly complicit in their party's collapse, and voters will make them pay in 2026."

US Muslim advocacy organisation council on American-Islamic relations:

"The election of New York City's first Muslim mayor represents a historic turning point for American Muslim political engagement.

"Regardless of whether anyone agrees with Mayor-Elect Mamdani's stances on various policy issues, all Americans should celebrate our nation for once again showing that America is a place where people of all races, faiths and backgrounds can make history."

Former secretary of state Hillary Clinton on X:

"Democratic women made history tonight: Abigail Spanberger will be the first female governor of Virginia. Mikie Sherrill will be the first female Democratic governor of New Jersey. I'm looking forward to seeing these strong, dedicated leaders deliver for their states."

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer on X:

"I congratulate @ZohranKMamdani on his well-earned & historic victory. We have worked together on a number of vital issues — like delivering historic debt relief for taxi drivers. I look forward to building on that partnership to keep NYC strong, fair, more affordable & thriving."

Former New York governor Andrew Cuomo to supporters:

"Congratulations to Zohran Mamdani.

"Tonight was their night, and as they start to transition to government, we will all help any way we can, because we need our New York City government to work."

