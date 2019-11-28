American man shakes baby who suffers three heart attacks and two strokes

A man was sentenced to a 22-year jail term after being convicted of killing a five-month-old girl in America.

Mason Kamrowski, 20, pleaded guilty to the murder of Brynley Rachelle Rymer and was sentenced to jail for 22 years on Wednesday 27 November.

The jury heard that Kamrowski, who was not the baby's biological father but was living with Brynley's mother, was watching the baby while her mother was shopping on May 21, 2018.

Around 6:30pm, Kamrowski rushed Brynley to Altru Hospital after she suffered a medical emergency.

Doctors advised the baby suffered three heart attacks and two strokes on the way to the hospital, before dying the following day.

It is believed the cause of the injury was Shaken Baby Syndrome.

Kamrowski had a separate unrelated charge of armed robbery dropped as part of a plea deal.

Brynley's family told the Grand Forks Herald "Once those 22 years are up, he still has the chance to do something with his life. How is that fair?"

Kamrowski's lawyer, Tyler Morrow, said the defendant felt remorse. "One thing that will stay with me forever in this case is how many times I've heard him say 'I wish I could go and she could come back."

Brynley's obituary said the baby "brought sunshine to everyone's day with her sweet, sweet smile" and that "she loved to be sang to and fall asleep in your arms and always got so excited when she heard her bottle shake. She hated tummy time and always wanted to be held."

WHAT HAPPENS WHEN YOU SHAKE YOUR BABY

Shaking a baby can cause irreparable and fatal harm to the child. However, it wasn't so long ago that people denied the Shaken Baby Syndrome is a legit phenomenon.