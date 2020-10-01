Americans, Brits divided over Harry and Meghan bombshell

Harry and Meghan rocked the monarchy on Wednesday with an announcement made without consulting any senior royals from the sovereign downwards.
PHOTO: AFP
AFP

US tourists outside Britain's royal residences on Thursday were quick to welcome Prince Harry and his American wife Meghan's decision to withdraw from royal front-line duties -- but locals were less impressed.

"I think it is going to turn a lot of people off them and upsetting the family -- it seems a bit unnecessary," British operations manager Paul Brown told AFP outside a gloomy Buckingham Palace, Queen Elizabeth II's London home.

"For the sake of a week or two and a few conversations, preparing the ground, a lot of this might have been avoided," he added.

"If they want to leave the royal duties then fine, that's up to them. But they can't have their cake and eat it."

Roger Sainsbury, who works in the British military, said the couple "knew what they were getting into" and that "they need to meet that challenge".

"There is a lot of privilege that comes with that position but it's also a very busy job," he said outside the palace.

The couple, who now want to divide their time between Britain and North America, received more sympathy from Meghan's compatriots as they took in the sights of Windsor, some 26 miles (42 kilometres) west of central London.

The town's castle hosted the couple's fairytale wedding in 2018, and they now live in its grounds.

Outside Buckingham Palace, Queen Elizabeth II's London home, tourists were fully aware of the sensational news. PHOTO: AFP

Tourists took advantage of the sunshine and mild weather to take photos of the royal residence, fully aware of the sensational news.

US visitor Andrew Steernket said it was "a decision we definitely support.

"Being Texan, we appreciate and like that because we are all for being independent," the 41-year-old consultant told AFP, while visiting with his wife.

The decision broke tradition and protocol, but Steernket believes it is a sign of the British royalty becoming more modern.

"It's showing that they are becoming more progressive, which I think is a key thing.

"It's a positive move for the family," he added.

WISE CHOICE

A few steps from the castle, Tina Juilliert, who arrived from North Carolina on Thursday, supported the couple's decision, but was "surprised" by how it had been handled.

"I believe in choices in life," she said, stood outside a souvenir shop.

"I would think it would have been coordinated more closely with the rest of the family and communicated more gracefully," added the 50-year-old.

She expects former television actress Meghan to be cast as the "villain" of the piece.

"People say she is dividing the family, but what do they know? Nobody knows what's really happening," she added.

The couple's decision to give up their role in the monarchy and work towards "financial independence" was also welcomed by tourists from other countries.

"It's tricky because they are huge public figures and they have duties associated with the royal family, but at the same time they only have one life and they have to live it like they want," said 49-year-old Russian tourist Larissa Lyonas, camera in hand.

"They've got all the spotlights on them and the media weren't very nice to Meghan," added Carla Xavier, a Brazilian translator.

"He chose his family over the crown. Stepping aside was a wise choice," she added.

More about
Prince Harry Meghan Markle Royal Families Britain United States

TRENDING

&#039;Ashamed of being Singaporean&#039;: Blogger highlights bad behaviour at Sembawang Hot Spring Park
'Ashamed of being Singaporean': Blogger highlights bad behaviour at Sembawang Hot Spring Park
Gunman kills 3, including toddler, in Thailand mall robbery
Gunman kills 3, including toddler, in Thailand mall robbery
5566&#039;s Zax Wang lived in a haunted house but only his daughter knew about it
5566's Zax Wang lived in a haunted house but only his daughter knew about it
Foreign travel vlogger considers Singapore Airlines cabin crew a &#039;letdown&#039;
Foreign travel vlogger considers Singapore Airlines cabin crew a 'letdown'
Malaysian dad warns parents about social media usage after daughter nearly gets kidnapped
Malaysian dad warns parents about social media usage after daughter nearly gets kidnapped
Thomas Ong to retire from showbiz after upcoming drama
Thomas Ong leaving showbiz to sell crystals
Bachelor in Singapore scolded by date for bringing canned drinks to restaurant, wanting to split bill
Bachelor in Singapore scolded by date for bringing canned drinks to restaurant, wanting to split bill
Canadian PM says Iranian missile brought down airliner
Canadian PM says Iranian missile brought down airliner
Malaysian man&#039;s bank account wiped clean minutes after losing bank cards
Malaysian man's bank account wiped clean minutes after losing bank cards
You&#039;ve been peeling hard-boiled eggs, trimming toenails and doing these things wrongly all your life
You've been peeling hard-boiled eggs, trimming toenails and doing these things wrongly all your life
Leonardo DiCaprio saves man adrift at sea for 11 hours
Leonardo DiCaprio saves man adrift at sea for 11 hours
Student knocked down by red Honda while crossing Havelock Road
Student knocked down by red Honda while crossing Havelock Road

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Irvins&#039; new salted egg yolk rice bowls, 80% off Adidas and Puma shoes &amp; other deals this week
Irvins' new salted egg yolk rice bowls, 80% off Adidas and Puma shoes & other deals this week
20 areas to declutter in 15 minutes (or less) before Chinese New Year in Singapore
20 areas to declutter in 15 minutes (or less) before Chinese New Year in Singapore
Free activities in Singapore this weekend: Thomson-East Coast Line 1 open house, Light to Night Festival &amp; more
Free activities in Singapore this weekend: Thomson-East Coast Line 1 open house, Light to Night Festival & more
I cheated my way to toned arms, doing 20,000 bicep curls in 20 minutes with zero effort
I cheated my way to toned arms, doing 20,000 bicep curls in 20 minutes with zero effort

Home Works

7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
How to do a quality check on carpentry
How to do a quality check on carpentry
9 stunning HDB executive maisonette homes that look like landed property
9 stunning HDB executive maisonette homes that look like landed property
House tour: Beautiful 5-bedroom condominium with a large open-concept kitchen
House tour: Beautiful 5-bedroom condominium with a large open-concept kitchen

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

8 places to donate your used clothing in Singapore other than the Salvation Army
8 places to donate your used clothing in Singapore other than the Salvation Army
Girl, 13, dies after falling from Pasir Ris multi-storey carpark
Girl, 13, dies after falling from Pasir Ris multi-storey carpark
Malaysians puzzled by motorcyclist doing silat after car crash
Malaysians puzzled by motorcyclist doing silat after car crash
Man admits to killing 25-year-old Grindr date and eating his testicles in US
Man admits to killing 25-year-old Grindr date and eating his testicles in US

SERVICES