Americans, Brits divided over Harry and Meghan bombshell

US tourists outside Britain's royal residences on Thursday were quick to welcome Prince Harry and his American wife Meghan's decision to withdraw from royal front-line duties -- but locals were less impressed.

"I think it is going to turn a lot of people off them and upsetting the family -- it seems a bit unnecessary," British operations manager Paul Brown told AFP outside a gloomy Buckingham Palace, Queen Elizabeth II's London home.

"For the sake of a week or two and a few conversations, preparing the ground, a lot of this might have been avoided," he added.

"If they want to leave the royal duties then fine, that's up to them. But they can't have their cake and eat it."

Roger Sainsbury, who works in the British military, said the couple "knew what they were getting into" and that "they need to meet that challenge".

"There is a lot of privilege that comes with that position but it's also a very busy job," he said outside the palace.

The couple, who now want to divide their time between Britain and North America, received more sympathy from Meghan's compatriots as they took in the sights of Windsor, some 26 miles (42 kilometres) west of central London.

The town's castle hosted the couple's fairytale wedding in 2018, and they now live in its grounds.

Outside Buckingham Palace, Queen Elizabeth II's London home, tourists were fully aware of the sensational news. PHOTO: AFP

Tourists took advantage of the sunshine and mild weather to take photos of the royal residence, fully aware of the sensational news.

US visitor Andrew Steernket said it was "a decision we definitely support.