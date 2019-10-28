Anatomy of a raid: How the US took out ISIS leader Baghdadi

A handout photo made available by Maxar on Oct 27, 2019 shows a satellite image taken on Sept 28, 2019 of the reported residence of the former ISIS leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in northwestern Syria near the village of Barisha.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Reuters

WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump on Sunday (Oct 27) announced that Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, leader of militant group Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS), died during an overnight raid led by US military forces in Syria.

Here is a description of the raid according to Trump, who went into unusual detail during a national address broadcast from the White House.

1. The United States began to receive intelligence on the whereabouts of Baghdadi around a month ago, including some "helpful" information from the Kurds, said Trump.

US intelligence officials were able to "scope out" his exact location two weeks ago, while Trump himself became aware of the planned raid three days ago.

As part of the plan, the United States had to secure permission from Russia to fly over its airspace.

Trump said the White House did not disclose the nature of the operation to Russia, but told Russian officials they would "like" it.

2. On Saturday, Trump arrived back at the White House at around 4.30pm local time (10.30pm in Syria) after a round of golf in Virginia, according to his official schedule.

At around 5pm, he gathered in the White House Situation Room with Vice-President Mike Pence, Defence Secretary Mark Esper, national security adviser Robert O'Brien, and other intelligence officials. They watched the raid unfold live "as if you were watching a movie," said Trump.

3. Moments after they gathered, US military personnel and military dogs lifted-off in eight helicopters from an unidentified military base in the Middle East, according to Trump.

A US official told Reuters the operation was staged from an airbase in western Iraq. The on-the-ground operation in the Idlib region of Syria was supported by military aircraft and ships, said Trump. The soldiers were also equipped with a military robot but did not ultimately use it.

4. Upon approaching Baghdadi's compound, the helicopters came under gunfire but US forces were able to quickly suppress the assault and land safely.

Believing the main compound door to be booby trapped, they entered in just seconds by blasting through the wall, said Trump. "We were getting full reports on a minute-by-minute basis," he added.

5. US forces quickly cleared the compound "with people either surrendering or being shot and killed," said Trump.

Eleven children were removed, uninjured, and taken into care by a third party whom the president declined to name. US soldiers captured and later imprisoned several ISIS fighters.

6. Baghdadi fled into a subterranean area of the complex and into a tunnel, dragging three of his young children with him.

Esper told CNN's Jake Tapper on Sunday that US forces called for Baghdadi to surrender but the world's most wanted man refused.

Chased by the dogs and confronted by a dead end, Baghdadi - "whimpering and crying and screaming," according to Trump - ignited his suicide vest, killing himself and his children and causing the tunnel to collapse. No military personnel were hurt although one dog was badly injured.

7. With Baghdadi's body "mutilated by the blasts," US forces used a DNA test onsite to confirm his identity in around 15 minutes.

"The test results gave certain, immediate and totally positive identification. It was him," said Trump.

Robert O'Brien speaking to NBC News' Meet The Press with Chuck Todd, "I can tell you it was great news last night. It was 7:15, local time. We were in the Situation Room. And the commander of the mission called and said, '100% confidence, jackpot.'"

8. The soldiers proceeded to search the compound, taking"highly sensitive material" including information on ISIS' origins and its future plans.

In total, US forces were in the compound for around two hours before flying back out via the same route they flew in.

9. Baghdadi's body will be "disposed of properly," O'Brien said, adding that he expected it to be the same protocol followed in 2011 for Osama bin Laden.

The al-Qaeda leader was buried at sea after US officials consulted with experts in Islamic law and ritual.

More about
ISIS United States counter terrorism

TRENDING

Chinese MMA fighter KOs two kung fu &#039;masters&#039; in one night, both within 72 seconds
Chinese MMA fighter KOs two kung fu 'masters' in one night, both within 72 seconds
Manny Pacquiao meets Jack Ma again... and they FaceTime Jet Li at dinner
Manny Pacquiao meets Jack Ma again... and they FaceTime Jet Li at dinner
I tried 3 face rollers that cost $330, $45 and $2 for a week and compared the results
I tried 3 face rollers that cost $330, $45 and $2 for a week and compared the results
Condo resident who yelled at security officers: Man&#039;s employer looking into matter
Condo resident who yelled at security officers: Man's employer looking into matter
Dear Thelma: Cheating wife blames husband for her infidelity
Dear Thelma: Cheating wife blames husband for her infidelity
Japanese club host attacks woman after she criticised his singing
Japanese club host attacks woman after she criticised his singing
Day trips from Taipei: Where to visit for hot springs, hiking and local street food
Day trips from Taipei: Where to visit for hot springs, hiking and local street food
LTA takes action against man who drove car on ECP footpath and cycling path
LTA takes action against man who drove car on ECP footpath and cycling path
Once a K-pop idol, ex-SKarf member Tasha Low became a sales manager and is now making her comeback
Former K-pop idol and SKarf member Tasha Low making her comeback in Singapore
Woman arrested after stripping off clothes in argument with cabby along Middle Road
Woman arrested after stripping off clothes in argument with cabby along Middle Road
Restaurant found using claw machine on live lobsters after &#039;grab-a-crab&#039; case
Restaurant found using claw machine on live lobsters after 'grab-a-crab' case
&#039;I bought this property for $1.5 million&#039;: Condo resident yells profanities at security guards over visitor parking
'I bought this property for $1.5 million': Condo resident yells profanities at security guards over visitor parking

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

10 local-inspired high tea deals in Singapore that will make your weekends better
10 local-inspired high tea deals in Singapore that will make your weekends better
17 subtle (and not so subtle) signs your mother-in-law hates you
17 subtle (and not so subtle) signs your mother-in-law hates you
She&#039;s a &#039;royal princess&#039; in Singapore, but don&#039;t call her a spoilt brat
She's a 'royal princess' in Singapore, but don't call her a spoilt brat
How to choose your material: SPC flooring
How to choose your material: SPC flooring

Home Works

Simple ways to turn your home into a happy place you&#039;ll want to return to every day
Simple ways to turn your home into a happy place you'll want to return to every day
How to choose your material: SPC flooring
How to choose your material: SPC flooring
8 coastal style Singapore homes with perpetual holiday vibes
8 coastal style Singapore homes with perpetual holiday vibes
House tour: A white and gold 3-room HDB apartment in Macpherson
House tour: A white and gold 3-room HDB apartment in Macpherson

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

US YouTuber raves about Singapore&#039;s McSpicy, calls it the burger to end all #ChickenSandwichWars
US YouTuber raving about McSpicy makes us feel incredibly lucky to be Singaporean
Thai man&#039;s fingers swell and rot after wearing too many rings, charity steps in to help
Thai man's fingers swell and rot after wearing too many rings
75-year-old Korean granny started lifting weights to overcome chronic pain - now she&#039;s a competitive bodybuilder
75-year-old Korean granny started lifting weights to overcome chronic pain - now she's a competitive bodybuilder
Mario Ho and Ming Xi welcome baby boy, casino tycoon Stanley Ho&#039;s first grandson
Mario Ho and Ming Xi welcome baby boy, casino tycoon Stanley Ho's first grandson

SERVICES