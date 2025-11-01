Andrew's banishment from royal life welcomed by politicians, press in UK

LONDON - British politicians, press and the public welcomed King Charles' banishment of Andrew from public life on Friday (Oct 31) after the monarch acted to shield the institution from his younger brother's ties to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Charles stripped Andrew of his title of prince and evicted him from his mansion in the grounds of Windsor Castle on Thursday, responding to the outrage that had built around the royal over years of damaging headlines about his behaviour.

The decision by the king, who is still undergoing regular treatment for cancer, amounts to one of the most dramatic moves against a member of the royal family in modern British history. It reflects a desire to protect the monarchy as it has been losing support among younger Britons.

Andrew's defenestration made headlines across the world, particularly in Commonwealth countries like Australia, Canada and New Zealand where Charles is head of state.

Palace says king's sympathies lie with victims of abuse

The palace said the censures were needed even though Andrew has continued to deny the allegations made against him.

"Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse," the statement said.

In 2022, Andrew settled a lawsuit brought by Virginia Giuffre, who died in April by suicide, that accused him of sexually abusing her when she was a teenager after being introduced by Epstein.

Andrew had in a BBC interview in 2019 denied ever meeting her. Her account, which he still denies, returned to prominence with the publication of her memoir this month.

British newspapers, which have splashed details of Andrew's links with Epstein and his financial affairs on their front pages for weeks, welcomed the palace's move, with the Daily Mail saying simply "Banished" and the Daily Mirror saying "Finally".

In Britain, the leaders of the opposition Conservative and Liberal Democrat parties welcomed the announcement and Labour minister Chris Bryant said the government backed the king's decision following the "abuse of trust".

When the BBC interrupted a political panel show to announce the news, the audience broke out in applause.

Major news networks in Australia ran opinion polls and spoke to Australians on the streets. Many commended King Charles' decision but expressed concern about the impact these scandals had on the monarchy.

[[nid:724164]]

Protecting the institution

With polls showing that younger people do not warm to the royal family, experts said Charles, 76, had sought to protect the ancient institution, removing his younger brother who had long been accused of displaying a sense of entitlement.

But royal commentator Afua Hagan said the damage had already been done by the years it had taken Buckingham Palace to take strong action against Andrew. "I don't know if it will be enough to win people back over," she told Reuters.

A palace source said while Andrew continued to deny the accusations against him, it was clear that there had been serious lapses of judgment. The source said the decision had been taken by Charles but that he had the support of the wider family, including heir-to-the-throne Prince William.

Banishment seals fall from grace for once-popular royal

Andrew's image as a dashing naval officer was burnished by his service during the early 1980s Falklands War with Argentina.

But he was forced to step down from a roving UK trade ambassador role in 2011, quit all royal duties in 2019 and was stripped of his military links and royal patronages in 2022 amid the allegations of sexual misconduct that he has always denied.

The British tabloids this month published an email from 2011 in which Andrew had told Epstein they should "keep in close touch" and would "play some more soon".

The newspapers had also zeroed in on Andrew's financial affairs after The Times revealed he had not paid rent on a 30-room mansion in Windsor for two decades, after initially paying for renovations.

He had lived in the mansion for many years alongside his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, who would now make her own arrangements, a royal source said.

The pair's two daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, both in their mid-thirties, will retain their titles.

Teams of British and international TV crews gathered outside the Windsor Estate on Friday, hoping to catch any sign of Andrew before he moves to alternative private accommodation on the Sandringham estate in eastern England.

ALSO READ: King Charles strips brother Andrew of titles and his mansion