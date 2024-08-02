Andy Murray's career ends in Olympic doubles defeat

PARIS - Andy Murray's illustrious career finally came to an end as he and doubles partner Dan Evans were beaten 6-2 6-4 by American pair Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul in the Olympics quarter-finals at Roland Garros on Aug 1.

The 37-year-old Scot, regarded as one of Britain's greatest sportsmen after twice winning Wimbledon and reaching world number one, announced before the Games that he would retire once it was over.

After withdrawing from the singles as he recovered from surgery to remove a cyst in his spine, he and Evans won two rounds of the doubles, saving multiple match points in each, raising hopes of golden final chapter to his career.

They saved another match point against the Americans at Court Suzanne-Lenglen on Thursday but the story ended as Evans hit a shot long and to hand Fritz and Paul the win that ended Murray's hopes of a fourth Olympic medal.

He won singles in 2012 and 2016 and also claimed a mixed doubles silver medal in 2012.

Murray was given standing ovation at the end as he saluted the crown on Court Suzanne Lenglen with Fritz and Paul joining in. Evans was clearly emotional and Murray had tears in his eyes as he walked off waving to the crowd one last time.

"It was a brilliant final tournament," Murray told a throng of media as the heavens opened at Roland Garros.

"Obviously, it's not the perfect ending. It would have been amazing to have won a medal. But I feel good. I'm happy with how it's finished. I'm glad that I got to go out here at the Olympics and finish on my terms, because at times in the last few years, that wasn't a certainty."

Serbia's Novak Djokovic, who Murray met 36 times in a career-long rivalry, led the tributes.

"I have only praise for him, an incredible competitor and one of the greatest warriors the game has ever seen," Djokovic told reporters after he reached the singles semi-finals. "His fighting spirits will inspire people for generations to come."

Over the past two decades, Murray has been the figurehead of British tennis and for several years was part of the game's Big Four with Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal and Djokovic.

His first breakthrough came when beating Federer to win the Olympic title in 2012, weeks after losing to the Swiss in the Wimbledon final. Later that year, he won the US Open.

In 2013, he ended Britain's 77-year wait for a Wimbledon men's singles champion by beating Djokovic - a match that was watched by 17.3 million viewers on British TV.

Three years later, he won a second Wimbledon crown and ended the year ranked world number one. He also led Britain to the Davis Cup title in 2015 and is the only player, man or woman, to win Olympics singles titles at consecutive Games.

"Andy is the greatest tennis player ever to come from this country and a giant of British sport," LTA chief executive Scott Lloyd said in a statement. "His contribution to the game is immense and has bought us all so many moments of pride."

As injuries began to take their toll, Murray needed a career-saving hip resurfacing operation in 2019.

Despite struggling to reach his former heights, Murray's resilience has shone through despite only managing to add one ATP title to the 45 he earned before hip surgery.