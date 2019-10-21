Anonymous graffiti artist Banksy opens new online shop

In this file photo taken on June 25, 2018, a man walks past an artwork by street artist Banksy in Paris on a side street to the Bataclan concert hall where a terrorist attack killed 90 people on Nov. 13, 2015.
PHOTO: AFP
AFP

Just weeks after the record-breaking sale of his "Devolved Parliament," Banksy is bringing his anti-capitalist and anti-authoritarian art online.

The elusive British artist announced the online store for Gross Domestic Product on Instagram, stating that it will encompass a diverse selection of "art, homeware and disappointment."

Among the selection are mugs, cushions, purses, a disco ball police helmet and clocks with the artist's signature rat motif, which were all on view earlier this week at Banksy's pop-up showroom in Croydon, UK.

Also on sale is a "Girl With Red Balloon" t-shirt whose bottom half is shredded into cloth tendrils, as a nod to the prank the street artist pulled last October at Sotheby's London.

Indeed, "Girl With Red Balloon" began to pass through a shredder hidden in its frame a few seconds after it went under the hammer for £1.04 million (S$1.8 million).

Another highlight of Gross Domestic Product is a "John Bull" stab-proof vest "as worn by Stormzy at Glastonbury festival (because it's very dangerous there)," which is currently listed at £850.

The range of items go from £10 to £850, with Banksy claiming to have "price fixed the first releases for lower income patrons."

The anonymous street artist added that wealthy art collectors are discouraged to purchase any of the pieces from the store, as they are "far below market value."

Prospective shoppers also have to go through an application process to buy any item from Gross Domestic Product, which includes answering the question "Why does art matter?" in 50 words or less.

Responses, which must be logged by October 28, will be judged by British comedian Adam Bloom, who urges potential buyers to make their answer as "amusing, informative or enlightening as possible."

"We can't ever weed out all the people who just want to flip for profit, but we can weed out the unfunny ones," Banksy explained in a statement.

As Art Newspaper pointed out, the launch of the store was motivated by a dispute over Banksy's trademark with greeting card company Full Colour Black.

"A greetings card company is contesting the trademark I hold to my art. And attempting to take custody of my name so they can sell their fake Banksy merchandise legally," the artist said in a statement.

However, Banksy clarified on his new website that he still "continues to encourage the copying, borrowing and uncredited use of his imagery for amusement, activism and education purposes."

More about
artists Art and Design Online Shopping

TRENDING

Father lets baby sit on floor near MRT doors, allegedly tells concerned bystander it&#039;s not his problem
Father lets baby sit on floor near MRT doors, allegedly tells concerned bystander it's not his problem
Lorry driver brandishes wooden plank after allegedly challenging man to a fight in Tampines
Lorry driver brandishes wooden plank after allegedly challenging man to a fight in Tampines
Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney tie the knot
Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney tie the knot
Security guard attacked for clamping illegally parked car in KL
Security guard attacked for clamping illegally parked car in KL
&#039;Crazy uncle&#039; spotted driving car along East Coast Park cycling path
'Crazy uncle' spotted driving car along East Coast Park cycling path
About 10 involved in fight in Tanjong Pagar, with one allegedly using a knife
About 10 involved in fight in Tanjong Pagar, with one allegedly using a knife
SharingIsCaring: Secret Telegram group circulating pictures of schoolgirls on MRT
SharingIsCaring: Secret Telegram group circulating pictures of schoolgirls on MRT
Baby born without penis in Turkey
Baby born without penis in Turkey
Actress Meixin goes from crying every day to starring alongside Elvin Ng
Actress Meixin goes from crying every day to starring alongside Elvin Ng
Two teens in SG Nasi Lemak case each get another charge
Two teens in SG Nasi Lemak case each get another charge
Here are signs that you (or your boyfriend) have borderline personality disorder
Here are signs that you (or your boyfriend) have borderline personality disorder
Workers&#039; Party chief Pritam Singh, PA grassroots adviser spar over allegation of &#039;double standards&#039;
Workers' Party chief Pritam Singh, PA grassroots adviser spar over allegation of 'double standards'

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Steal decor ideas from 20 HDB &amp; BTO living rooms that are far from boring
Steal decor ideas from 20 HDB & BTO living rooms that are far from boring
The most expensive hotel stay in Singapore costs $684 per night - and that&#039;s just for the cheapest room
The most expensive hotel stay in Singapore costs $684 per night - and that's just for the cheapest room
8 delicious and cheap dim sum restaurants to try in JB
8 delicious and cheap dim sum restaurants to try in JB
She&#039;ll help you find love but don&#039;t ask her for a virgin
She'll help you find love but don't ask her for a virgin

Home Works

House tour: A patchwork of styles create a distinct look in this Boon Lay flat
House tour: A patchwork of styles create a distinct look in this Boon Lay flat
Steal decor ideas from 20 HDB &amp; BTO living rooms that are far from boring
Steal decor ideas from 20 HDB & BTO living rooms that are far from boring
8 interior trends in Singapore that might take off in 2020
8 interior trends in Singapore that might take off in 2020
House Tour: The museum-like home of a fossil collector
House Tour: The museum-like home of a fossil collector

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Li Ronghao laments he&#039;s old, but his concert fans tell a different story
Li Ronghao laments he's old, but his concert fans tell a different story
Gojek driver allegedly forces 11-year-old out of car at night for having a pet bird with her
Gojek driver allegedly kicks 11-year-old out of car for having a pet bird with her
Girl in Taiwan gets infected with HFMD, mum takes her out on holiday anyway
Girl in Taiwan gets infected with HFMD, mum takes her out on holiday anyway
Wu Chun at 40 is an abs-olute hunk
Wu Chun at 40 is an abs-olute hunk

SERVICES