Anonymous graffiti artist Banksy opens new online shop

Just weeks after the record-breaking sale of his "Devolved Parliament," Banksy is bringing his anti-capitalist and anti-authoritarian art online.

The elusive British artist announced the online store for Gross Domestic Product on Instagram, stating that it will encompass a diverse selection of "art, homeware and disappointment."

Among the selection are mugs, cushions, purses, a disco ball police helmet and clocks with the artist's signature rat motif, which were all on view earlier this week at Banksy's pop-up showroom in Croydon, UK.

Also on sale is a "Girl With Red Balloon" t-shirt whose bottom half is shredded into cloth tendrils, as a nod to the prank the street artist pulled last October at Sotheby's London.

Indeed, "Girl With Red Balloon" began to pass through a shredder hidden in its frame a few seconds after it went under the hammer for £1.04 million (S$1.8 million).

Another highlight of Gross Domestic Product is a "John Bull" stab-proof vest "as worn by Stormzy at Glastonbury festival (because it's very dangerous there)," which is currently listed at £850.

The range of items go from £10 to £850, with Banksy claiming to have "price fixed the first releases for lower income patrons."

The anonymous street artist added that wealthy art collectors are discouraged to purchase any of the pieces from the store, as they are "far below market value."

Prospective shoppers also have to go through an application process to buy any item from Gross Domestic Product, which includes answering the question "Why does art matter?" in 50 words or less.