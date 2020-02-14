Antarctica registers record temperature of over 20 deg C

SAO PAULO - Scientists in Antarctica have recorded a new record temperature of 20.75 deg C, breaking the barrier of 20 degrees for the first time on the continent, a researcher said Thursday (Feb 13).

"We'd never seen a temperature this high in Antarctica," Brazilian scientist Carlos Schaefer told AFP.

He cautioned that the reading, taken at a monitoring station on an island off the continent's northern tip on Feb 9, "has no meaning in terms of a climate-change trend," because it is a one-off temperature and not part of a long-term data set.

But news that the icy continent is now recording temperatures in the relatively balmy 20s is likely to further fuel fears about the warming of the planet.

The reading was taken at Seymour Island, part of a chain off the peninsula that curves out from the northern tip of Antarctica.

The island is home to Argentina's Marambio research base.

Dr Schaefer, a soil scientist, said the reading was taken as part of a 20-year-old research project on the impact of climate change on the region's permafrost.

The previous high was in the 19s, he said.

"We can't use this to anticipate climatic changes in the future. It's a data point," he said. "It's simply a signal that something different is happening in that area."

Still, he added, a temperature that high had never been registered in Antarctica.