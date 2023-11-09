Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak suffers possible stroke in Mexico

MEXICO CITY — Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak was hospitalized in Mexico City on Wednesday (Nov 8) due to a possible stroke, Mexican media outlets reported.

The 73-year-old scientist and tech entrepreneur was scheduled to participate in a World Business Forum event in the Mexican capital's Santa Fe neighborhood.

Event organizers did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Wozniak had been set to speak at the conference at 4.20 pm local time (6.20pm on Thursday GMT+8).

Reuters could not immediately confirm the reports that Wozniak had been hospitalized.

