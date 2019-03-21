Apple launches new AirPods ahead of March 25 event

Apple launches new AirPods ahead of March 25 event
PHOTO: Pixabay
Reuters
Mar 21, 2019

Apple Inc on Wednesday launched an updated version of its wireless AirPods headphones, ahead of a March 25 event where it is expected to unveil a television and video service.

The updated Airpods are powered by Apple's new chip, will have better battery life and include the option of a new wireless charging case, the iPhone maker said in a statement.

Earlier this week, Apple launched a new 10.5-inch iPad Air and updated its iPad Mini as well as iMac PCs.

Apple said its new AirPods will be available on its website and the Apple Store app starting Wednesday, and in Apple Stores from next week.

The new AirPods with a standard charging case are priced at $159 (S$200), while those with wireless charging case are available for $199, the iPhone maker said in a statement.

ALSO READ: Apple unveils new iPad, updates Mini ahead of video streaming launch

More about

Apple store
Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.
About Us Advertise With Us Privacy Statement

Follow Us

AsiaOne Online Pte Ltd. Company registration no. 201815023K
Personal Data Protection Statement