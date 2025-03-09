Argentina floods kill at least 10 in Bahia Blanca port city

BUENOS AIRES — Heavy rains in the Argentine port city of Bahia Blanca, southwest of the capital Buenos Aires, left at least 10 dead and caused substantial flooding on Friday (March 7).

More than 260 millimetres of rain fell within a few hours, destroying bridges and causing asphalt roads to collapse, the city said, adding that more fatalities could not be ruled out.

"All available resources are being deployed with municipal teams, the provincial government, the navy and the Argentine army to provide assistance," Bahia Blanca authorities said on X.

The storm forced the evacuation of homes and health centres in the major commercial port city some 600 km from the capital. Social media images showed mothers fleeing a flooded hospital with their newborn babies.

Security Minister Patricia Bullrich and Defence Minister Luis Petri visited the city, posting images on their social networks of military trucks patrolling the dark, flooded city at night.

President Javier Milei cancelled his scheduled activities in Mendoza province on Saturday, said spokesperson Manuel Adorni. He did not say whether Milei would travel to the city.

Economy Minister Luis Caputo said on X that the government had authorised 10 billion pesos (S$12 million) of financial aid for Bahia Blanca, home to 300,000 residents in Buenos Aires province.

[[nid:715430]]