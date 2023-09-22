world

Argentina remain top of Fifa world rankings

Football - Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 - Final - Argentina v France - Lusail Stadium, Lusail, Qatar on Dec 18, 2022. Argentina's Lionel Messi lifts the World Cup trophy alongside teammates as they celebrate winning the World Cup.
PHOTO: Reuters
PUBLISHED ONSeptember 22, 2023 5:17 AM

World champions Argentina strengthened their grip at the top of the Fifa world rankings in the latest list on Thursday (Sept 21), with the top five remaining unchanged after the international break.

Argentina, who dethroned Brazil at the summit in April, remained top after beating Ecuador and Bolivia in their 2026 World Cup qualifiers earlier this month.

Second-placed France, who lost to Germany in a friendly last week, retained second place followed by Brazil (third), England (fourth) and Belgium (fifth).

Portugal were the only team in the top 10 to climb a spot, moving up to eighth, while Italy dropped one place to ninth after a 1-1 draw with North Macedonia in a Euro 2024 qualifier.

Croatia (sixth), Netherlands (seventh) and Spain (10th) complete the top 10, while Morocco (13th), Colombia (16th), Denmark (18th) and Japan (19th) all moved up a place.

The top 20-ranked nations:

  1. Argentina
  2. France
  3. Brazil
  4. England
  5. Belgium
  6. Croatia
  7. Netherlands
  8. Portugal
  9. Italy
  10. Spain
  11. United States
  12. Mexico
  13. Morocco
  14. Switzerland
  15. Germany
  16. Colombia
  17. Uruguay
  18. Denmark
  19. Japan
  20. Senegal

