Armed police deployed in West Auckland after report of possible gunshot

Armed police deployed in West Auckland after report of possible gunshot
PHOTO: Video screengrab
Reuters
Apr 03, 2019

WELLINGTON - New Zealand police deployed specialist armed officers to a suburb in West Auckland on Wednesday morning (April 3) after responding to reports that a shot may have been fired.

"Police are making enquiries ... The Armed Offenders Squad has been deployed to the area as a precaution," a police spokesman told Reuters by phone, adding that major roads in the area had been cordoned off.

The New Zealand Herald reported that the police are "negotiating" with a man who has locked himself in a house at the suburb of Glen Eden.

Local media also reported schools and preschools in the area were in lockdown but this was lifted shortly after midday.

Passerby Richard Ramage, who lives nearby, told The New Zealand Herald that there was a disturbance earlier before the police arrived at the scene.

"From what I am aware, the man has locked himself in the house and is refusing to come out," he was quoted as saying.

The country has had a high-security alert in place since March 15 when a gunman attacked two mosques, killing 50.

This is a developing story.

Shooters go on rampage at 2 Christchurch mosques, 40 killed

  • Open gallery

    Attacks on two Christchurch mosques left at least 40 dead Friday, with one gunman - identified as an Australian extremist -- apparently livestreaming the assault that triggered the lockdown of the New Zealand city.

  • Open gallery

    Emergency services personnel transport a stretcher carrying a person at a hospital, after reports that several shots had been fired, in central Christchurch, New Zealand March 15, 2019.

  • Open gallery

  • Open gallery

  • Open gallery

  • Open gallery

  • Open gallery

    AOS (Armed Offenders Squad) member following a shooting at the Al Noor mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand, March 15, 2019.

  • Open gallery

  • Open gallery

    A police car blocks the car of a suspect following shootings at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand March 15, 2019, in this still image obtained from a social media video.

  • Open gallery

    An image grab from TV New Zealand taken on March 15, 2019 shows New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern addressing the country on television following the mosque shooting in Christchurch.

  • Open gallery

  • Open gallery

  • Open gallery

  • Open gallery

    Flowers are placed on the front steps of the Wellington Masjid mosque in Kilbirnie in Wellington on March 15, 2019

  • Open gallery

  • Open gallery

    Police cordon off the area in front of the Masjid al Noor mosque after a shooting incident in Christchurch on March 15, 2019.

More about

New Zealand Security issues
Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.
About Us Advertise With Us Privacy Statement

Follow Us

AsiaOne Online Pte Ltd. Company registration no. 201815023K
Personal Data Protection Statement