Arrest of Western Australia man over alleged terror plot 'deeply shocking', PM Albanese says

SYDNEY - Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Friday's (Feb 27) arrest of a Western Australian man over an alleged terror plot targeting mosques, police and a parliament building was "deeply shocking".

The 20-year-old from the town of Bindoon about 63km north of state capital Perth was later charged by police with planning a terrorist act. Police said the man had written a manifesto with plans for a mass casualty event and that he wanted to attack mosques, Western Australia's police headquarters and Parliament House.

Albanese said on X late on Friday: "The arrest of a WA man over an alleged racially-motivated terrorist plot is deeply shocking."

"Allegations the man was planning to target the Muslim community through attacks on mosques - as well as attacks on the WA police and parliament - are particularly distressing. He should face the full force of the law," Albanese said.

The arrest is the latest in a series of incidents in Australia classified as terrorism, including an attempt on Jan 26 to bomb a rally in Perth that was protesting against the country's national day.

