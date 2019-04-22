Asos billionaire Anders Holch Povlsen loses three children in Sri Lanka blasts

LONDON - Danish billionaire Anders Holch Povlsen, the largest stakeholder in the popular British online clothing retailer Asos.com, has lost three of his four children in the Sri Lanka attacks, the BBC reported on Monday (April 22).

The BBC confirmed the news, which was also reported by the Danish media, citing a spokesman.

The company said it was unable to provide more details to the BBC at this time and asked for the family's privacy to be respected.

According to the BBC, one of Mr Povlsen's children had posted a photo on Instagram just days ago that was geo-tagged Sri Lanka.

Mr Povlsen, 46, owns the Danish fashion firm Bestseller, the biggest investor in Asos. According to the New York Times, he is also the largest landowner in Scotland.

At least 290 people, including 39 tourists, have been killed in the coordinated blasts at churches and luxury hotels on Easter Sunday, the worst violence Sri Lanka has seen since the end of a civil war a decade ago.

