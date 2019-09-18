Aussie hiker makes two-day crawl to safety after tumbling down waterfall, breaking leg

Australian bushwalker Neil Parker speaking to the media from his hospital bed after he crawled to safety despite fracturing his leg, in Brisbane on Sept 18, 2019.
PHOTO: AFP/Princess Alexandra Hospital Media and Communications
AFP

SYDNEY - An Australian bushwalker who tumbled down a waterfall, snapping his leg in two, told on Wednesday (Sept 18) how he managed to crawl for two arduous days though scrub and forest to safety.

Mr Neil Parker, 54, said his planned three-hour hike north-west of Brisbane on Sunday went horribly wrong when he slipped 6m down the waterfall, fracturing his leg and wrist.

"I cartwheeled and slammed into the rock and then landed in the creek at the bottom," he told reporters from his hospital bed.

The experienced hiker said the entire bottom half of his leg was hanging loose thanks to a "clean snap in half".

"Straight away, I thought, 'I'm now in a lot of trouble because no one knows where I am.'"

He immediately tried to phone for help, but after dropping his mobile "into the drink" started crawling back to a clearing where he believed he would have a better chance of being rescued.

Efforts to attach a makeshift splint to the badly injured leg were ultimately successful, but caused pain so great he hallucinated, Mr Parker said.

Earlier today the QGAir Brisbane Rescue Helicopter, Rescue 500,was tasked to the Mt Nebo area to search for a bushwalker...

Posted by Queensland Government Air on Monday, 16 September 2019

With just a "handful of nuts, a protein bar and some lollies" to sustain him, Mr Parker began the excruciating 3km journey, "scrambling and lifting, inch-by-inch" to the clearing.

"What took me 40 minutes to walk up took me nearly two days to crawl back down," he said.

He saw a search-and-rescue helicopter flying overhead on Sunday night, but knew there was no chance of it finding him, as he was "deep under the scrub".

He was eventually spotted by the helicopter and winched out on Tuesday afternoon.

Mr Parker - who founded a bushwalking club and has helped rescue other stranded hikers in the past - said knowledge had been instrumental to his survival, as he had set out well prepared with items such as bandages, a compass and even a sleeping bag.

But it was the thought of his family, including his estranged son, that pushed him to keep going during the mentally taxing experience.

"The family connection, to let them know that I'm OK, just kept driving me," he said, adding that he would now be reunited with his son after several years of distance between them.

"I wanted to be around for my kids."

Circuit Road murder trial: Accused tried to have sex with nurse's corpse after strangling her
Remains found in Chin Swee flat: Toddler allegedly murdered by her parents 5 years ago
He takes photos of people having sex and his wife is totally okay with it
Parents in Indonesia give toddler 5 glasses of coffee every day because they're too poor to buy milk
Ashin's surprise cameo in Jay Chou's new MV isn't the only easter egg in it
Malls in Bangkok to visit that are not Platinum Mall, CentralWorld, Terminal 21 & MBK
Chinese tourist sorry for scuba tank 'pranks' on diving trip in Philippines
Haze in Singapore hits unhealthy levels on Wednesday
Senior manager lost $1 million in 'inheritance money' scam
Hong Ling doesn't want to marry and would have rejected my proposal, says boyfriend Nick Teo
Singapore is 2nd-worst globally for workplace diversity; 1 in 4 workers bullied: Poll
We visited Bukit Merah's 'Song Joong-ki' for some pocket-friendly bubble tea and here's our verdict
$2.50 Ikea jumbo hot dog, Tsui Wah opens 2nd S'pore outlet & other deals this week
Home renovations: Know the dos and don'ts when renovating your HDB flat
Eating alone? This Johor hotpot restaurant can 'matchmake' you with a stranger
Amazingly creative things you can do to your HDB bathroom
House tour: The Punggol home with a periodic table display
Home renovations: Know the dos and don'ts when renovating your HDB flat
Amazingly creative things you can do to your HDB bathroom
Everything you need to know to turn your BTO into a home
"Oi, oi!" Mrbrown yells for help as drunk man falls onto train tracks in Japan
EXO-hausted but still going strong: Understrength EXO bedazzles fans
Taiwanese fitness guru Muscle Daddy suffers stroke at 37
Aaron Kwok spends $17k a month renting house in Hong Kong for wife's parents
