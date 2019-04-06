Aussie police raid journalist's home over secret spying report

SYDNEY - Australian police on Tuesday (June 4) raided the home of a prominent journalist who reported on a secret government plan to spy on Australian citizens.

The Australian Federal Police said the raid was carried out early Tuesday in a suburb of the federal capital, Canberra, as part of an "investigation into the alleged unauthorised disclosure of national security information."

"Police will allege the unauthorised disclosure of these specific documents undermines Australia's national security," it said in a statement, adding that no one had been arrested during the operation.

News Corp, the Rupert Murdoch-controlled news organisation, confirmed the raid targeted Ms Annika Smethurst, political editor of the group's Sunday newspapers, calling the police action "outrageous and heavy-handed".

In April 2018, Ms Smethurst reported that the home affairs and defence ministries in the conservative federal government had drawn up a plan granting new powers to the Australian Signals Directorate (ASD) to secretly access emails, bank accounts and text messages of Australian citizens.