Aussie swimmer Horton warned over Sun podium protest

Silver medallist Australia's Mack Horton (L) refused to step onto the top step of the podium after the medal ceremony, as doping allegations swirl around gold medallist China's Sun Yang.

Australian swimmer Mack Horton has been warned by FINA after he snubbed his Chinese rival Sun Yang on the podium after the world 400 metres freestyle final.

Horton refused to step onto the top step of the podium for photos after the medal ceremony in Gwangju, as doping allegations swirl around Sun.

The highly visible protest reignited their row at the 2016 Rio Olympics, where the Aussie called Sun a "drug cheat" over a previous doping ban before pipping him to gold.

"The FINA executive... has decided to send a warning letter to Swimming Australia and to Mack Horton," said a statement from swimming's governing body.

"While FINA respects the principle of freedom of speech, it has to be conducted in the right context.

"As in all major sports organisations, our athletes and their entourages are aware of their responsibilities to respect FINA regulations and not use FINA events to make personal statements or gestures," it added.