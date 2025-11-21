Australia adds Amazon's Twitch to teen social media ban, spares Pinterest

SYDNEY — Australia's internet watchdog on Friday (Nov 21) said it would include Amazon.com-owned live streaming service Twitch in its upcoming teen social media ban, but will not add image-sharing platform Pinterest to the list.

From Dec 10, Australia will become the world's first country to bar people aged 16 years and under from using social media, with penalties up to A$49.5 million (S$41.69 million) for companies that fail to take "reasonable steps" to comply.

* The eSafety Commissioner said Twitch qualifies as a social media service because it is primarily used for livestreaming andposting interactive content that allows users — including children — to communicate with others.

* Twitch plans to deactivate all user accounts for people aged 16 and under from Jan 9, and will bar new under-age users from creating accounts once the ban comes into force next month.

* Pinterest, however, will not be added to the list. The Safety Commissioner said that while it allows some online social interaction, that is not its main purpose, noting that itis used for collecting images and curating ideas.

* Earlier this month, the commissioner expanded the ban to add Reddit and video live streaming platform Kick. Major firms already covered include Meta Platforms' Facebook and Instagram, Snapchat, Threads, TikTok, X, and Alphabet-owned YouTube.

* No further assessments will be conducted before the rules take effect on Dec 10, the commissioner said.

