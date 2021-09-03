Australia announces Pfizer coronavirus vaccine swap deal with Britain

SYDNEY – Australia will get four million doses of Pfizer Inc coronavirus vaccine in a swap deal with Britain, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday (Sept 3), days after announcing a smaller swap agreement with Singapore.

The doses will reach Australia over the next few weeks, which will help double the available Pfizer shots for September, Morrison told reporters in Canberra.

