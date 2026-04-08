Australia, China discuss regional energy security, Albanese says

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he discussed regional energy security with his Chinese counterpart Li Qiang by phone on Tuesday (April 7), as China's fuel export ban exacerbates energy disruptions linked to the Iran war.

China is a major source of fuel in Asia and supplied a third of Australia's jet fuel last year.

Beijing has banned fuel exports to protect its domestic market although the government has not acknowledged the decision.

Several countries in the region, including Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, have asked China to grant exemptions and sources say Beijing is considering allowing small exports to countries in need.

The leaders discussed the importance of energy security and agreed to boost communication to support regional energy security, Albanese's office said.

Li said the international situation was chaotic but the readout from state news agency Xinhua did not mention energy security or fuel.

The leaders discussed co-operation in clean energy and electric vehicles, the readout also said.

Albanese said he looked forward to visiting China for the APEC Leaders' Meeting in November where he will meet Li.

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